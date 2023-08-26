Get Fit with Mark Wahlberg’s Workout Routine And Diet Plan

Mark Wahlberg's workout routine is truly the reason behind the actor being one of the fittest stars in Hollywood. He has maintained his physique since his days as a Calvin Klein model up to the present. Whether he needs to shed weight or gain muscle, Wahlberg takes on each challenge with sheer determination. His on-screen transformations have captured attention, and the level of dedication behind them is quite exhaustive. He starts his day as early as 2:30 a.m. and follows it up with a strict diet and two separate workout sessions daily. Scroll to learn more about his routine below.

Who Is Mark Wahlberg?

Mark Wahlberg is a well-known Hollywood actor and former rapper. He's played diverse roles in comedy, drama, and action genres, starring in movies like Boogie Nights, Ted, and Transformers. Before that, Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch (rap band) and his brief career as an underwear model are two more things for which he was well known.

Apart from acting, he's been an executive producer for five HBO series. This talented actor-producer has garnered numerous awards, including a BAFTA, and has been nominated for several Emmy, Golden Globe, and Academy Awards.

Profile & Stats

Real name: Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg

Place of birth: Massachusetts, U.S

Date of birth: June 5, 1971

Age in 2023: 52

Height: 5 feet 7 inches (173 cm)

Weight: 137 to 215 pounds depending on the role he plays

Mark Wahlberg’s Daily Routine

Mark Wahlberg's daily routine is seriously disciplined and showcases his elite work ethic. Check out his daily schedule that he shared on his Instagram story.

2:30 am - Wake-up

2:45 am - Prayer Time

3:15 am - Breakfast

3:40 to 5:15 am - First round workout

5:30 am - Post-workout meal

6:00 am - Morning shower

7:30 am - Golf time

8:00 am - Snack

9:30 am - Cryotherapy session for muscle soreness ( 1 )

10:30 am - Again snacking time

11:00 am - Work and meetings or family time

1:00 pm - Lunch

2:00 pm - Work calls or meetings

3:00 pm - Picks up kids from school

3:30 pm - Snack

4:00 pm - Second round workout

5:00 pm - Shower

5:30 pm - Dinner and family time

7:30 pm - Bedtime

Looking at his daily routine, it's clear he's really into fitness, working out twice a day, totaling around 2.5 hours. Let's take a closer look at Mark Wahlberg's workout routine.

What Is Mark Wahlberg's Workout Routine?

Mark Wahlberg commits himself fully to almost everything when his fitness routine is at its peak. He kicks things off with RAMP, which involves dynamic stretches and movement prep like Spiderman stretches and hip bridges, along with foam rolling. His routine mixes bilateral and unilateral strength exercises or weight training using heavy weights, resistance bands, TRX, dumbbells, and kettlebells. He also includes lower body work with balance and agility drills. The actor has recently uploaded footage of himself performing reverse lunges, vertical presses, and overhead presses.

Here's a breakdown of Mark's usual weekly workout regimen:

1. Monday:

Morning Routine - Chest & Arms:

Flat bench press with dumbbell chest fly - 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps

Front shoulder raise and Incline bench press - 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps

Side shoulder raises with decline bench press - 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps

Shoulder military press with standing shoulder press - 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps

Parallel bar dips with cable triceps pushdowns - 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps

Overhead triceps extension with lying triceps extension - 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps

Afternoon - Abs, Stretching & Cardio:

Warm-up - Stretch, foam roll, val slides, and bands

Mcgill curl-ups - 1 set with 15 reps

Bicycle crunches- 1 set with 15 reps

Side crunches- 1 set with 15 reps

Hip ups- 1 set with 15 reps

Medicine ball twists- 1 set with 15 reps

He usually runs 2-3 circuits of these workouts after the warm-up and then ends with 30 minutes of cardio workouts (elliptical or treadmill).

2. Tuesday:

Morning - Legs & Back

Front squats with split squats - 4 sets of 8-12 reps

Leg press with jump squats- 4 sets of 8-12 reps

Barbell deadlift with alternating leg curls- 4 sets of 8-12 reps

Push-ups with dumbbell rows - 4 sets of 8-12 reps

Lat pull downs with seated pulley rows - 4 sets of 8-12 reps

Walking lunges with calf raises - 4 sets of 8-12 reps

Afternoon - Stretching, Biceps work, And Cardio

Ramp warm-up & TRX work

Seated bicep curls - 3 sets of 8, 6, and 10 repetitions

Dumbbell bicep curls- 3 sets of 8, 6, and 10 repetitions

Barbell bicep curls- 3 sets of 8, 6, and 10 repetitions

Machine bicep curls- 3 sets of 8, 6, and 10 repetitions

EZ bar curls- 3 sets of 8, 6, and 10 repetitions

Preacher curls- 3 sets of 8, 6, and 10 repetitions

3. Wednesday: A day of rest

4. Thursday: Full-body Workout

Morning - 1st Circuit (4 rounds):

Barbell deadlift - 1 set with 8 reps

Push press - 1 set with 8 reps

Power clean - 1 set with 8 reps

Clean and press - 1 set with 8 reps

Hang snatch - 1 set with 8 reps

Morning - 2nd Circuit (4 rounds):

Split squat - 1 set with 8 reps

Barbell bench press - 1 set with 8 reps

Inverted rows - 1 set with 8 reps

Barbell deadlift - 1 set with 8 reps

Morning: Finisher

Cable bicep curls - 2 to 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps

Seated chest press - 2 to 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps

Seated side lateral raises - 2 to 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps

Triceps press-down - 2 to 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps

Leg press - 2 to 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps

Afternoon - Abs, Stretching & Cardio:

Warm-up - Stretch, foam roll, val slides, and bands

Mcgill curl-ups - 1 set with 15 reps

Bicycle crunches- 1 set with 15 reps

Side crunches- 1 set with 15 reps

Hip ups- 1 set with 15 reps

Medicine ball twists- 1 set with 15 reps

Cardio - 30 minutes of elliptical or treadmill.

5. Friday & Saturday: Same as Monday and Tuesday respectively.

6. Sunday: Another rest day to recharge.

Mark Wahlberg’s Gym Workout - Mile 22

Mark tailors his training regimen to suit the movie roles he's playing. For Mile 22, he aimed for an intense military specialist look, focusing on functional, explosive movements that mimic military action, all while holding a gun. Brian Nguyen, his personal trainer, said they had around 4 to 6 weeks to prepare.

Rather than isolating different body parts on different days, Nguyen designs full-body routines for each workout ( 2 ). The regimen follows a two-day split, alternating between upper body pushing and lower body pulling on Day A, and then focusing on the reverse on Day B.

Here's what Mark Wahlberg’s workout plan looks like:

Mar starts with warm-up exercises like supine band overhead hold, hip bridges with band pull apart, bear crawl or Versaclimber, and pushups with mountain climbers. Once warmed up, he tackles the workout routine in three rounds, taking about 10 to 15 minutes for each. Each set includes 12 to 20 reps.

Barbell floor press with dead bug- 3 sets of 12 to 20 reps

Single-leg band RDL- 3 sets of 12 to 20 reps

Farmer's Walk with kettlebell- 50 to 100 yards

Kettlebell deadlift- 3 sets of 12 to 20 reps

Half-kneeling unilateral overhead press- 3 sets of 12 to 20 reps

Figure 4 stretch- 2 to 3 minutes

Battle Ropes - 5 rounds of 30 seconds on, and 30 off

Sled push - until fatigue

Mark Wahlberg’s Workout F45

But Mark doesn't limit himself to the gym. He's also a fan of F45 classes, a popular functional fitness program available worldwide. Wahlberg, like many others, joins the 45-minute F45 sessions, aiming to inspire others that there's time to achieve their goals and find balance.

And it's mostly true. If you're willing to invest, F45 is an excellent way to get a solid workout daily. The concept is straightforward: every F45 studio worldwide follows the same 45-minute class daily, blending functional moves for fat loss and lean muscle. These sessions alternate between cardio-focused HIIT, strength training, or a mix of both.

Mark Wahlberg’s Diet Plan

Mark Wahlberg is known for his dedication to fitness and physique, and his eating routine is no exception. He values consistency and sticks to a structured eating schedule, based on the role he's preparing for.

Mark usually has around 7 to 8 meals each day, ensuring a steady supply of nutrients. His diet mainly focuses on proteins as it aids in impressive muscle building ( 3 ). Thus he includes foods like turkey burgers, egg whites, and meatballs in his meals.

In general, his regular meal plan looks like this:

1. Breakfast

He typically starts his day with a nourishing breakfast that includes steel oats, peanut butter, blueberries, and eggs.

2. Post-Workout Meal

After a workout, he refuels with a protein shake and sometimes 3 turkey burgers along with sweet potato.

3. Lunch

Often for lunch, he has one whole tilapia fish, sautéed spinach, sweet potato patty, and 1 cup of rice. Or else New York steak with green peppers.

4. Snacks

For his afternoon snack, he enjoys ten turkey meatballs. At times he munches on veggies and plant-based meat or faux burgers.

5. Dinner

His dinner usually consists of a grilled chicken salad with hard-boiled eggs, avocado, cucumber, and tomato.

Wahlberg's diet changes according to the roles he takes on in movies. For example, he once mentioned that if he needs to gain weight, he opts for heavier meals. On the flip side, if he needs to get as lean as possible, like for his role in The Gambler, he follows a liquid diet and jumps rope for 200 rounds a day.

He's no stranger to extreme diets. For Father Stu, he consumed 7,000 calories daily, gaining 30 lbs in just 20 days. Similarly, for Pain and Gain, he packed on 40 lbs of muscle within seven weeks.

Balancing Act

Wahlberg's dedication to his roles includes a well-crafted diet plan to support his weight fluctuations. His approach defies the stereotype of indulging in junk food for weight gain. Instead, he follows strategic approaches involving careful eating choices. Likewise, he also follows intermittent fasting for weight loss ( 4 ).

Chef Lawrence has played a pivotal role in his dieting journey. Serving as Wahlberg's personal chef for over six years, Lawrence helps him navigate intense meal plans and dieting for roles. Thus his approach emphasizes the importance of professional oversight and mindful eating choices, even in the pursuit of dynamic transformations.

Conclusion

Mark Wahlberg's workout routine inspires us to push ourselves to our limits and embrace the hard work for enduring outcomes. He's no stranger to challenges and ensures he meets his goals with determination. Mark's dedication, coupled with careful attention to recovery, and professional overseeing has led to his impressive washboard abs. It's worth noting, however, that this intense routine might overwhelm beginners. Thus prioritizing your schedule based on your body's needs is key. While you don't need to start at 2:30 a.m., a consistent routine and discipline are what you need.

