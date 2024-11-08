Martha Stewart Mistakenly Declares Journalist Dead in Netflix Documentary, Reporter Fires Back: 'I'm Alive'

In her latest documentary, Martha, Martha Stewart, who was infamously involved in a hotly publicized insider trading case in 2004, claimed that Andrea Peyser is dead—a reporter who was at the forefront of the media storm casting her in the most unfavorable light. The documentary is available for streaming on Netflix starting on October 30, 2024.

“Dead now, thank goodness,” the 83-year-old media personality said. Netflix's documentary, Martha, features some of Stewart’s hardest moments, especially her battle with the law and the prison time she served. However, this specific assertion drew attention, rightfully so, for being utterly incorrect. Stewart referred to Peyser as 'New York Post lady' in the documentary.

She said, "The New York Post lady was there, just looking so smug. She had written horrible things during the entire trial. But she is dead now, thank goodness. And nobody has to put up with the crap she was writing all the time."

Andrea appears to address Stewart's comments in part because of the long-standing animosity that exists between them stemming from 2004, when Stewart sat on trial after lying to the FBI in an insider trading investigation. Peyser, who became a columnist for the New York Post in 1989, was tasked with putting into account the trial and all its absurdities by publishing a number of extremely negative articles focused on this case and its participants.

On November 7, Peyser published a column in response to Stewart, titled, "Hey Martha Stewart, you gloated about the death of a Post columnist—but I’m alive, b***h!"

Peyser was taken aback to learn about Martha's claims and immediately fired back with her side of the story. However, a feeling of sadness prevails with the fact that Stewart remains bitter.

She wrote, "But rather than feeling angry or worried that Martha has offed me or to seek an emergency order of protection, I am overwhelmingly sad in the face of Martha’s bitterness."

The documentary Martha painted a detailed timeline of the events that transpired in Stewart’s professional life, from her making it big in business, owning a media empire, landing into legal troubles, and coming out successfully famous later.

