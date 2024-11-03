Celebrity chef Martha Stewart Reveals She Doesn’t Find Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds ‘Funny In Real Life’

No one is as honest and blunt as Martha Stewart! She once again proved this by stating that, in her opinion, Ryan Reynolds, who is also her neighbor, is not humorous in real life during her latest public appearance.

Stewart appeared on Bilt Reward’s November Rent Free game show, and during her time there, she was asked which famous people she thought Bilt members named as “the most fun to hang out with."

She named her close friend, Snoop Dogg, and it turned out that her answer was correct. But she was reportedly shocked to find out the next person whose name was embedded on that list. She asked, “He’s probably on the list just ‘cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face — Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?”

The celebrity chef and entrepreneur continued, “And you want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious.” When the final list was revealed, pop sensation, Taylor Swift, along with Reynolds and the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper’s names were mentioned.

Stewart was asked if she would alter the sequence. She named her good friend and the songstress on the list but confessed to Ankur Jain, Bilt's CEO and founder, that she would remove the Deadpool & Wolverine star name and put someone else on it.

The businesswoman substituted Reynolds's name with George Clooney's, describing Clooney as “fun” and noting that he was “nice to hang out with.” However, she stated that Reynolds is a good performer who can act funny but is not inherently humorous. She suggested that perhaps “he can get to be funny again.”

Celebrity chef, Martha Stewart humorously acknowledged that she might encounter some trouble, revealing that the star of The Adam Project lives next door to her. On the professional front, her Netflix documentary titled, Martha premiered on October 30, and on October 22, she also published a new cookbook titled, Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, With Lessons and Stories From My Kitchen.

