Martin Scorsese Continues His Old Movie Trend With Upcoming Biopic Starring Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence

Martin Scorsese is all set to commence the shoot of his upcoming project, which is based on the life of Frank Sinatra. The new biopic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence follows an old trend of the filmmaker. Which Scorsese and the Titanic star have worked together in the past; it will be Lawrence’s first with the director. The movie Sinatra will see DiCaprio in the lead role, while the actress will portray the character of Ava Gardner, the second wife.

Scorsese’s last film, Killers of the Flower Moon, received ten Oscar nominations, and since then, the director has laid out the maps for two new films, one about Jesus and the second telling the story of Frank Sinatra.

What old trend will Martin Scorsese follow in his upcoming film Sinatra?

All of the Martin Scorsese films have one thing in common, and that is that the director never repeats his actresses in other films. While Leonardo DiCaprio is a constant actor who often works on projects with the director, the Wolf of the Wall Street director brings in new leading ladies for his films. Though Jennifer Lawrence is the new addition to the list of actresses working with Scorsese, she has previously shared the screen with the Shutter Island actor.

DiCaprio and Lawrence worked together in a satirical comedy, Don’t Look Up, which was released in 2021. Therefore, the announcement of the Hollywood star reuniting for a Martin Scorsese film has got the fans excited, as they anticipate a sizzling chemistry between the duo on screen.

How will a Martin Scorsese movie help Jennifer Lawrence take the top spot in her career?

Jennifer Lawrence has proved her excellence in the field of acting since the early days of her career. The audience has lauded the actress’ performance in movies like The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook, amongst many other characters she portrayed on screen.

Starring in a Martin Scorsese film would elevate Lawrence’s career in Hollywood, as she would get a chance to outshine the long-standing collaboration between DiCaprio and the director. Moreover, the Red Sparrow star could come out strong as a versatile actress of her generation.

The makers of Sinatra will announce the details of the biopic shortly.

