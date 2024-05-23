Killers of the Flower Moon's Assistant Costume Designer Sues Apple Studios For Erasing Her Contribution To Film

Kristi Marie Hoffman, a Native American costume designer who has previously worked as an assistant costume designer for legendary director Martin Scorsese on his epic Western crime drama movie Killers of the Flower Moon, has recently sued Apple Studios. Hoffman has claimed the studio allegedly overlooked her significant contribution to the film in its awards campaign.

An assistant costume designer, Kristi Marie Hoffman, who worked on the Martin Scorsese directorial Killers of the Flower Moon, has recently sued Apple Studios' Jacqueline West, who served as the lead costume designer on the film, and Costume Designers Guild.

Hoffman has alleged that the studio has overlooked her contribution to the film during its award campaign. She claims that despite her role in authentically representing Native American culture through the film's costumes, her efforts were not recognized or credited appropriately in the studio's award promotional campaign.

As reported by Deadline, the documents for the jury trial highlight that Kristi Marie Hoffman has served as the primary assistant costume designer, and she completed most of the research and costume design for this Academy Awards-nominated film.

The document also noted that not only was her involvement excluded from its promotion, but the audience was led to believe "that the costume design work, her work, was the product of West and Julie O’Keefe," who served as the consultant on the movie.

In the lawsuit, she alleges that she got hired for the project because of her cultural understanding to oversee the appropriate presentation of Native Americans in the movie. Moreover, Hoffman states that she collaborated with Jacqueline West and the Osage Nation for a year as a co-costume designer and designed an authentic jacket for the movie's lead actor, Leonardo DiCaprio.

A brief note on Martin Scorsese's directorial film Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese is one of the most celebrated directors in the film industry, who has received several prestigious accolades in his decades-long career by showcasing his unique style of filmmaking. In 2023, he delivered his epic Western crime drama directorial film Killers of the Flower Moon. The film has an A-list cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, John Lithgow, and Jesse Plemons, among other stars in their respective roles.

The movie received critical acclaim, with fans and critics praising its outstanding cinematography, direction, and screenplay. In addition, the film grossed $157 million at the global box office and received ten Academy Award nominations and seven Golden Globe Awards in various categories.