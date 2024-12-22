Martin Short Becomes Newest Member of SNL’s Five-Timers Club Alongside Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, and Emma Stone

Saturday Night Live (SNL) kicked off its final episode of 2024 with a star-studded celebration, as Martin Short officially joined the legendary “Five-Timers Club.” The club, which honors those who have hosted the show five times or more, welcomed Short with a fun and comedic ceremony filled with familiar faces from past episodes.

The evening’s festivities were kicked off by Tom Hanks, who helped introduce Short into the exclusive group. Other famous members, including Alec Baldwin, Scarlett Johansson, Tina Fey, and John Mulaney, were also present to congratulate Short and share some hilarious “confessions” about their experiences as multiple-time hosts.

Tina Fey jokingly declared, “In this club, you can be completely honest,” which led to some funny and ridiculous admissions. Paul Rudd, for instance, quipped, “Ant-Man’s powers aren’t good,” while Hanks made a playful claim, saying, “I never had COVID,” a statement that prompted a quick response from Scarlett Johansson, who joked, “I have COVID right now!”

In the background, Alec Baldwin, looking casually cool with a cigarette, admitted, “I had way too many children,” prompting laughter from the group. At the end of the skit, Jimmy Fallon appeared to present Short with his official five-timers jacket, which Short humorously struggled to put on. He then joined the group in the ceremonial “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!” shout.

Martin Short’s journey with SNL is long and full of history. He was a cast member in the 1984-1985 seasons and first hosted the show in 1986. He last appeared as a host two years ago alongside his Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin. This time, however, he earned his spot in the club, joining the ranks of iconic stars like Tom Hanks, Emma Stone, and Kristen Wiig.

The night also featured a performance by Hozier as the musical guest, adding a perfect musical touch to the holiday-themed episode. As part of SNL’s 50th season, this episode was filled with nostalgia, humor, and plenty of laughs as Short officially became the newest member of the Five-Timers Club.

