Only Murders In the Building Season 4 Ending Explained: How The Killer Planned Sazz Pataki's Murder

The season 4 finale of Only Murders in the Building concluded with shocking revelations and unexpected twists. The trio, consisting of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, finally uncovered the identity of Sazz Pataki’s killer. The culprit was revealed to be Marshall P. Pope, who had been hiding his true identity as Rex Bailey, a former stuntman and an old acquaintance of Sazz. Driven by jealousy over Sazz’s talent and success in screenwriting, Rex had stolen her script and posed as the author to further his career under the alias 'Marshall.' When Sazz found out about his betrayal and threatened to expose him, Rex planned and executed her murder to protect his deception.

Rex carried out Sazz’s murder with precise timing and skill, drawing on his background as a stuntman. He shot her from the west building of the Arconia, then quickly moved to dispose of her body in an incinerator within a narrow 12-minute window, making the murder seem almost impossible. As the trio pieced together the truth, they confronted Rex, who admitted his guilt but held Mabel hostage, ready to eliminate all three to cover his tracks. However, a twist saved them—Jan, the killer from season 1, appeared and shot Rex, ending his life. She had returned to avenge Sazz’s death, as they had developed a close relationship prior to the events of season 4.

The season wrapped up with a few loose ends tied and others left open for future exploration. Oliver married Loretta in the Arconia courtyard, although her upcoming project in New Zealand hinted at a potential long-distance relationship for the newlyweds. Meanwhile, a mysterious woman named Sofia Caccimelio approached Charles and Mabel with a new case, claiming that her husband’s death had significant ties to the Arconia. Although they initially declined, the trio discovered a new tragedy—their building’s doorman, Lester, lay dead in the courtyard fountain, suggesting a fresh mystery for season 5.

The show’s season 4 finale maintained its signature blend of suspense and dark humor, setting the stage for more twists in the upcoming season. With an unresolved murder, new characters, and the implication that Sofia’s husband’s death is somehow connected to the building, Only Murders in the Building promises to return with more intrigue and drama.

