Martin Short who stars in Only Murders in the Building with Meryl Streep says he only has love for the actress. The two stars are currently the talk of the town due to rumors of their on-screen romance turning into an off-screen relationship.

On Thursday, August 22, the co-stars went viral on social media when they were photographed holding hands during the Hulu series' season 4 premiere afterparty in Los Angeles.

The rumored couple could be seen strolling hand in hand approaching the venue in a video clip that has gone viral. The co-stars even posed for the cameras with Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, the other stars of Only Muders In The Building.

In a recent interview, when questioned about his and Streep's on-screen romance, Short stayed discreet regarding the relationship between their characters. However, the actor spoke about his bond with Streep, saying, "I think it’s been a friendship that always grows if you work with someone and love that person."

Streep debuted as Oliver Putnam's romantic interest Loretta Durkin in season three of Only Murders in the Building. This is not the first time rumors about Short and Streep dating have surfaced. Adam Feldman, a theatrical critic and editor at Time Out New York, hinted on social media in December 2023 that there are two quite surprisingly celebrity couples that have kept their romance under wraps. Many pointed to Streep and Short right away.

The next month, Streep and Short were seen sitting close to each other at the Golden Globes. Streep received a nomination for Best Supporting Female Actor — Television for her work in OTMB, while Short was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for his role in Only Murders in the Building

Short's representative later refuted reports that he and Streep were romantically involved, telling The Messenger in a statement that "they are just very good friends, nothing more."

Streep and Don Gummer were married for 45 years until they separated in October 2023. On the other hand, Nancy Dolman and Short were married from 1980 until her death in 2010 from ovarian cancer.

