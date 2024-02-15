Marvel's Fantastic Four Final Cast OUT: Last Of Us' Pedro Pascal To Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn; Take A Look

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding to unexplored spaces! The idea is not just to incorporate the best new characters and expand the Avengers, but also to revive the old comics to give a retro-vintage effect to the universe itself. It can also hint at intergenerational connectivity among the universes itself. As the Fantastic Four braces for its release, the final cast has been revealed and it has made fans all excited.

What is the final cast of The Fantastic Four?

One of the first superhero quartets was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The Marvel comic characters will once again come to life on our screens and the final cast includes

Pedro Pascal playing Reed Richards or Mr. Fantastic

Vanessa Kirby playing Sue Storm or the Invisible Woman

Joseph Quinn playing Johnny Storm or the Human Torch

Ebon Moss-Bachrach playing Ben Grimm or the Thing

Another big announcement from the makers is its release date. Originally set for May 2025, the film will now be released on July 25, 2025, in place of Thunderbolts by Marvel. The two have swapped their release dates. Already giving us a promising 2025 lineup, other potential blockbusters to be expected include Captain America: Brave New World and Blade. While the former is set for a release in February 2025, the latter will be out in November 2025. The 2026 lineup is even more interesting with films like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty already in store. However, for 2024, the only release is Deadpool and Wolverine which will hit theaters on July 26, 2024. The trailer of Deadpool’s third installment is already gaining a lot of love.

What is the storyline of The Fantastic Four?

Marvel is known to keep its storylines to itself. However, the comics see astronauts who are turned into superheroes after cosmic ray exposure in space. This gives each of them unique powers to exhibit, and a scary villain to shoo away. The main villain is Victor von Doom, one of the scariest in Marvel canon. However, there are no updates on who will be cast as the villain yet. As we eagerly wait to see who joins Thanos as one of the best villains in MCU, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

