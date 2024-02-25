SAG Awards 2024: Pedro Pascal Wins Male Actor In A Drama Series For The Last Of Us

The end of the 2024 award season is just around the corner. With Oscars 2024 set for March 10, the SAG Awards that is currently underway at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles is serving as a semi-finale, setting the stage for the biggest awards night of Hollywood that will be taking place next month.

The 30 edition of the Screen Actors Guild award is presently honoring the best of TV and film performances of 2023 and Pedro Pascal has been named the victor of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Award. The actor gets to take home the SAG Award trophy for his performance in The Last of Us.

Pedro Pascal Admits being drunk in a goofy SAG Awards acceptance speech

Pascal, who played Joel Miller in the series adaptation of The Last of Us game franchise, had once admitted that his knowledge of the game was very limited when he first auditioned for the role.

Turns out, he had just enough knowledge to play the character that would help him bag the coveted SAG statuette. As Pascal took the stage to accept the honor tonight, he kicked off his acceptance speech by admitting that he was drunk. “This is wrong for a number of reasons. I'm a little drunk — I thought I could get drunk,” he said before going on to scream, “Thank you so much for this.”

“I've been in the union since 1999 so this is an incredible fu—ing honor,” he added.

Before concluding his speech, Pascal also gave a nod to his fellow nominees in the category with a touch of humor. “I cannot remember any of your names right now,” he quipped.

Other nominees in the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series category

Pedro Pascal bested fellow nominees like Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen for Succession, and Billy Crudup for The Morning Show to win the Best Actor in a Drama Series accolade.

SAG Awards 2024 can be streamed on Netflix and on the organization's official YouTube channel.

