Pedro Pascal Reveals He Had THIS Much Money Before He Got The Role Of Bluffy In the Vampire Slayer

48-year-old Chilean actor Pedro Pascal has turned his life around in Hollywood. He took small roles on television for 20 years and then rose to a new level after his work in shows like Game of Thrones and Narcos. But in 1999, things didn't look that beautiful for the actor, as he was on the verge of homelessness. Did Pedro Pascal reveal his account balance before taking up the guest role of Bluffy in Vampire Slayer? Actor reveals in a candid interview.

How much money did Pedro Pascal have in his account before taking up the role of Bluffy in Vampire Slayer?

The Last of Us actor reveals how a cameo in a show “saved the day”. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the actor said, "My entry level lasted about 15 years." He also expresses how he had hit a rock bottom financially. As he waited for a breakthrough role, the struggles were real. The actor also said, "We're talking about being able to see a doctor, getting sick, having surgery, paying my rent.” The actor said he had $7 in his bank account! Shocking isn’t it? Today his net worth stands at $10 Million. But the actor in 1999 was almost broke. Regarding this he said, "I had less than $7 in my bank account and a residual from Buffy the Vampire Slayer showed up and saved the day.” But since GOT the actor has been climbing the ladder. Apart from his role in GOT and Narcos, the actor also worked in Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian. He also went down the romance lane with his film The Last Of Us. This role got him a SAG Award, two MTV Movie and TV Awards, an Emmy nomination and a People Choice Award.

What are Pedro Pascal’s upcoming projects?

Pedro Pascal had recently been cast as Reed Richards in Marvel’s franchise Fantastic Four reboot. But The Wild Robot and Gladiator 2 are the other big projects for the actor planned in 2024. While we wait to see what the actor has on his plate for 2024, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The following article contains mentions of financial figures, that are only approximated by other sources, as cited

