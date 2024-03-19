Who Are Pedro Pascal's 3 Siblings? Everything to Know About His 2 Sisters and Brother

Pedro Pascal has become a household name now. His works as a struggling actor for two decades have finally borne fruit. Today, the 48-year-old has great works to his name; right from his role in Narcos to Game of Thrones. He also received quite a few awards for the show The Last of Us recently. After taking a SAG Award and being a part of many nominations, people wonder who are Pascal’s siblings. The actor has three siblings, two sisters and one brother. Who are they? Find out.

Javiera Balmaceda Pascal

Javiera is Pedro’s elder sister. She has an entertainment career but it is off screen. She works as the Head of Local Originals for Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America for Amazon Studios, as reported by Variety. The project Argentina, 1985; an Amazon original is her biggest work so far. The film even received an Oscars in 2023 and Pedro was present at the event presenting another award. He had then posted a picture with his sister saying, “Big sis energy.”

Nicolas Balmaceda Pascal

Nicolas is Pedro’s younger brother and has kept his life comparatively private. Nicolas works as a doctor, and Pedro confirmed it in a post caption for his brother. As he penned a message for Nicolas in 2019, the Last of Us actor said, “He’s getting his PHD in pediatric neurology. He hates attention and he loves doing good.” He also added, “To punish him for being younger, smarter and more handsome I thought I would announce this to the world.” Nicolas also has an interest in Astronomy and loves sharing his dog’s posts online. He is a wonderful brother celebrating his siblings' achievements every now and then.

Lux Pascal

Lux is the youngest of the lot and is 31 years old. She has come out as transgender in a 2021 interview with Ya magazine. Everyone in her family supported her. Lux said, “For everyone in my family my transition has been very natural. Almost something they hoped would happen.” She is an actor by profession and has appeared in the series Narcos, as per IMDb. She graduated from Juilliard School in 2023. Lux even joined her brother as his plus-one at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

Pedro Pascal is extremely close with his siblings. As we wait to see what the Pascal siblings are up to, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

