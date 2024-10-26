'Mass Movement Of Joy': Taylor Swift Reflects On First Time She Saw Friendship Bracelets At Eras Tour Shows

You think Taylor Swift has amazed you? Well, she is even more surprised and proud of you all, Swifties for bringing a grand revolution at her concerts. What has now become a sort of tradition to exchange friendship bracelets during the Shake It Off artist’s shows, the songstress herself recently opened up recalling the first time she ever saw fans following the practice.

As seen in a video posted on social media, the Love Story singer is expressing her joy and uncontrollable happiness stemming from the signature practice among audiences.

In this video clip posted on Taylor Swift Updates account on X (formerly Twitter), the singer is heard stating, “You’ve created traditions. You’ve created this mass movement of joy every time we play a show. And it makes me so proud; it really does."

She then continued that it was one day she had shown up on stage and the next thing her fans did was to trade friendship bracelets, adding that the move made her go, “That’s cool.”

The Look What You Made Me Do artist then even referred to a giant-scale friendship bracelet during her Eras Tour stop in New Orleans, on October 25, 2024, which was the place, where the video had been shot.

The giant bracelet in the discussion here was displayed outside of the Caesars Superdome, to mark the arrival of Taylor Swift’s tour.

While the I Knew You Were Trouble artist praised the organizers for making such a great and heartfelt move for her and her team, she further even thanked the fans who had first started the practice.

“it's even nicer of you guys to create things that went so far beyond what I ever expected for this tour,” Taylor Swift mentioned while addressing the grand and cheering crowd at her show.

It was back in March 2023, when Swifties first started exchanging friendship bracelets among themselves at her Eras Tour shows. Per reports, the fans had created the beaded bracelets that had the titles and lyrics of the Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? artist’s songs.

As they started wearing them to the shows, the followers of Swift even swapped them with other audience members during the live concerts. To your intrigue, this particular accessory was inspired by a line from the Don’t Blame Me artist’s 2022 song called You're On Your Own, Kid.

The lyrics go like this: "Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it / You've got no reason to be afraid."

Meanwhile, it isn't only the regular fans of Swift who practice this tradition but even some big names such as Selena Gomez, Halsey, Lupita Nyong'o, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Lance Bass, and Blake Lively.

