Did Travis Kelce Have FOMO About Missing Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Miami Concert? Here’s What The NFL Star Said

Although the entire Kelce family was at Taylor Swift's Eras tour concert in Miami, Travis Kelce was not there. On the latest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce on October 23, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted to feeling sad about not being able to attend his girlfriend's concert.

“Well I had all the FOMO in the world with the entire family and a lot of our friends being there,” he said. A bunch of his friends flew down to the city for the show and everyone claimed that the Miami concert was on another level. “Dude it was Incredible,” Jason replied.

Travis’s mother, Donna, brother Jason, sister-in-law Kylie, and his little nieces Wyatt Elizabeth and Elliotte Ray attended the Miami concert on October 18. “Everyone had a good time,” said the former Philadelphia Eagles player. Adding that not only did everyone enjoy, they continued their text chains days after the show, hailing the Maroon singer as incredible.

The star-studded crowd also included Paul Mescal, Billy Joel, Serena Williams, and Today Show co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush. Ashley Tisdale brought her 3-year-old Swiftie daughter Jupiter to her first-ever concert, while Tom Brady channeled his inner Swiftie with his sons Jack and Benjamin.

“It’s pretty awesome. It was an incredible trip, so keep killing it, Tay,” Jason said, and his brother chimed in, echoing his sentiment. After giving a shoutout to his pals for attending, Jason noted that it was the first-ever concert for his mother and eldest daughters.

“It was an awesome time down there, man," he recalled. He noted the show’s insane atmosphere and recalled how the crowd “erupted” when the pop star appeared in the rain for one of her performances. That’s when Travis gave a sweet shoutout to his beau for “powering through” and doing a few shows in the rain.

Swift concluded her three-day concert in Miami on October 20. Thanking her fans, she shared a heartfelt message on Instagram that read, “The Eras Tour is BACK, and the 3 Miami crowds we just got to play for were on a new level.” She noted that with only a few shows left, she was savoring every moment, and the “bewildering passion” of the crowd blew her mind.