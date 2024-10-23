Taylor Swift Reacts To Fans' Excitement Over Her New Eras Tour Outfits: 'It’s Always Nice When the Crowd Notices'

Taylor Swift has addressed the fan reaction to her new Eras Tour outfits, especially the golden one-legged Reputation suit that replaced the iconic red costume. The Rep Era outfits have been at the center of speculation about a possible Reputation (Taylor’s Version) album for months, and with this recent switch-up, the pop star has seemingly confirmed the fan theory that her 2017 record will be the next re-recorded album to drop.

Following three shows in Miami on October 18, 19, and 20, Swift, 34, took to Instagram to share 13 pictures of her tour outfits, including the aforementioned new gold snake catsuit as the front image. In the caption, she expressed her appreciation for her fans’ attention to detail, writing, “I got some new outfits, and it’s always nice when the crowd notices that.” With the caption, she added a ginning emoji.

Swift’s ensembles have played a significant role throughout her history-making Eras Tour, as the singer has used them to convey hidden messages to her fans.

After a two-month hiatus from her roadshow, during her Reputation set on Friday, she revealed the new one-legged black catsuit from Roberto Cavalli, adorned with an array of entwining sparkly gold snakes. On the back, the snakes twisted into the shape of the number 2, different from the pattern of the old dress with red snakes.

What this change means for the singer and her dedicated fanbase remains to be seen; however, it's worth noting that the pop star announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) during the tour after tweaking a look.

Advertisement

Taylor’s Version albums have allowed Swift to reclaim her music after Scooter Braun acquired the rights to her first six albums in 2019, allegedly against her wishes. With Swift already having released Taylor’s Version of Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989, there are two more albums left for her to record: her self-titled debut album and Reputation.

Swifties believe the Look What You Made Me Do singer has been hinting at Reputation (Taylor’s Version) through her off-stage looks as well. During a date night with her boyfriend Travis Kelce in New York earlier this month, she donned a Roberto Cavalli monogram shoulder bag featuring the designer’s initials entwined with snakes, which became an Easter egg for her fans.

ALSO READ: How Does Gracie Abrams Feel About Returning To Open For Taylor Swift's Eras Tour? Singer Reveals

In Miami, Swift also debuted another new dress—a glittery blue number with a V neckline and a floor-length skirt.

“You are the most rewarding group of people to show a new outfit to because this is a brand new dress. I’ve never worn it before, and I just feel like you’ve noticed,” she said before her performance over the weekend. When the crowd erupted in cheers, she added, “That’s really fun; that makes me happy.”

Advertisement

With the recent Miami shows, Swift has entered the last leg of her Eras Tour, which she kicked off in March 2023. She will next perform in New Orleans and Indianapolis before concluding the 20-month tour in Vancouver on December 8.

ALSO READ: Did Ivanka Trump Attend Eras Tour Concert After Father Donald Trump's 'I Hate Taylor Swift' Remark? Find Out