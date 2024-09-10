Matthew Broderick aka Simba Remembers Lion King Co-Star James Earl Jones aka Mufasa After His Demise: 'I’m So Lucky...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Matthew Broderick, best known for his role as Simba in The Lion King, paid tribute to James Earl Jones after the legendary actor died on September 9, 2024, at the age of 93. Jones famously voiced Mufasa, Simba's father, in the 1994 animated film. Matthew called himself 'lucky' to have gotten the chance to work with Jones.

Broderick spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about his experience working with the iconic actor. “I’m so lucky to have had a chance to work with James Earl Jones,” Broderick said. “To have had him play my father, my king! And to get to know him a little bit.”

The actor reflected on the close bond between their characters in The Lion King and how it mirrored their real-life connection. Broderick added that he would cross paths with James Earl Jones from time to time over the years, and he was always so thrilled to see him.

Broderick described Jones as a warm and genuine individual, stating that he was so open and had a broad grin, lots of laughter, and genuine curiosity about others. Broderick cherished his personal connection with Jones, describing him as a great listener.

Broderick went on to praise Jones' acting skills, describing his brilliant, frightening, heartbreaking performance in the play Fences. He described the performance as possibly his favorite but admitted that it was difficult to choose because Jones had played so many memorable roles over his long career.

Broderick also went ahead to call Jones one of the best of his generation, and also hailed him as a 'great American actor'. Rob Minkoff, who co-directed The Lion King with Roger Allers, talked about James Earl Jones' legacy. He stated that Jones left an indelible mark on theater, film, and animation.

Minkoff specifically cited Jones' portrayal of Mufasa as absolute perfection. He said that his portrayal of Mufasa taught a generation what fatherhood is all about.

Minkoff believes Jones' powerful voice will continue to resonate with audiences in the future, saying that he is certain his powerful voice will continue rumbling through the living rooms, keeping his spirit alive for years to come. Minkoff concluded his tribute with a heartfelt message saying that he lives in all of us.

James Earl Jones' contributions to film and television have had an undeniable impact. Jones, like Mufasa, was well-known for voicing the iconic Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise. Disney CEO Bob Iger paid tribute to Jones in a statement, describing the characters he created as some of the greatest characters in cinema history.

Iger said that as a celebrated stage actor with nearly 200 film and television credits to his name, the stories he brought to life with a uniquely commanding presence and a true richness of spirit have left an indelible mark on generations of audiences.

