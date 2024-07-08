Matthew McConaughey Gives Profound Advice to His Son Levi as He Turns 16

Popular star Matthew McConaughey made sure to give his son Levi some profound advice as the teen turned another year older. The actor took to Instagram on July 7 with a message for Levi in a voiceover. McConaughey, who shares Levi with his wife Camila Alves McConaughey, went on to give him some golden fatherly advice on his birthday.

"Alright Levi, coming on that age, buddy. About to be out on your own," Matthew began. "Me and your mom hope we've done as good of a job as we can. You're not gonna really have us as a safety net out there in the wonderful, wild world forever."

McConaughey continued, "Just go out, enjoy. Be aware of your surroundings. Be yourself. Know when to say yes, know when to say no, know when to say maybe. See the good in everybody else, but know that not everyone else is always paying attention."

He concluded his heartfelt message with, "Take your time. Enjoy the journey." The actor captioned the post with a similar, straightforward phrase: "Enjoy your journey."

More details about Matthew McConaughey’s son, Levi

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, welcomed their first child, Levi McConaughey, in July 2008. When the couple permitted Levi to join Instagram and TikTok on his 15th birthday, the dad-of-three told PEOPLE how proud he was of his eldest son.

Furthermore, Matthew and Camila always wanted to instill the value of hard work in their kids. "Responsibility breeds freedom," the Magic Mike star told Extra in 2023. "You take care of your stuff and chores; you take care of yourself; you will have more freedoms in the future." The couple started involving Levi in their career ambitions when he was young.

Moreover, from the time he was born, Matthew shared that Levi was “outdoors as much as he is indoors." He is very close to his father, and the duo often posts about each other on social media.

Matthew McConaughey’s son, Levi loves using social media

In July 2023, Matthew McConaughey and his wife let Levi get an Instagram account, which he has sweetly used to celebrate his family. He uses it to document his life, appreciate his family, and celebrate his dad.

At the time, the mom and dad shared that they were nervous about the step, but they decided to put their trust in their young son.

"He knows who he is and he knows where he's going," McConaughey said in a video birthday message last year. "I think he can handle it. He's got a great story to tell and share. I want to let all y'all know you're getting a very cool and respectful young man in Levi McConaughey coming at you. And I hope y'all will do your best to treat him the same way."

