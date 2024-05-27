Paris Hilton Will Be A ‘Strict Mom’ To Her Kids; Says She Will Try To Keep Them Away From Phone ‘For A While’

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Rheum discussed social media and smartphones with Ryan Knutson at The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival. Paris mentioned that she hopes her children, Pheonix (1) and London (6), will take after their dads and become nerds, so she won't have to stress about them being glued to social media.

"I'm going to try to not have them have a phone for a while," she continued. "Some of these kids are just getting phones at way too young of an age, and there are just so many things online that I wouldn't even want my children to be exposed to." Furthermore, she said that she didn't think this, but she would perhaps be a strict mom.

Paris Hilton also wanted to have kids

When Paris Hilton and Reum tied the knot in 2021, the couple was quite open to the idea of having kids. "I finally found my perfect match, and I just feel so safe. I finally have my home, and I can't wait to start a family and have kids," Hilton said on The Bellas podcast in April 2022. "We've been talking about kids since the beginning. After the first couple of months of dating, we would love to have twins. That would be amazing. We want, like, three or four."

A few months later, Hilton said that she was undergoing IVF treatment, trying to conceive to be a mom in 2023 In January, she welcomed her son via surrogacy. Hilton and Reum expanded their family once more in November 2023, welcoming their daughter via a surrogate.

Paris Hilton said she loves being a mom

Hilton said that her life feels complete after having children and a husband. "Just feels like all my dreams come true, and I just feel so fulfilled and happy at life." Her husband Reum then added, "She's just amazing... We love to just stay home [and] play with the babies. Watching her mother is pretty awesome."

While she said that she sees herself as a strict mom who would limit her kids from using phones, Hilton, who has 26 million followers on Instagram, is the mother of the digital age.

Hilton is the OG influencer who helped write the script on how to build a brand through social media. Moreover, her platinum blonde hair flips, stylish clothes, and extravagant lifestyle are all out there on social media.

