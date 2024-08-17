Matthew Perry Death Investigation: Charlie Sheen's Ex-Wife Brooke Mueller Questioned Over History With Friends Star, Source Reveals

According to the investigation into the late Matthew Perry's fatal drug overdose case, Brooke Mueller, the ex-wife of Charlie Sheen, is said to have been questioned over her past connection with the late Friends’ actor.

Mueller, 46, got acquainted with Perry twenty years ago and reconnected in rehab later on. She was not one of five people arrested in connection with Perry’s overdose death from ketamine.

Matthew Perry, age 54, was found dead in his pool on October 29th, 2023. The medical examiner determined that he died of the acute effects of ketamine, which is commonly used as an anesthetic or tranquilizer drug. Autopsy reports indicated that though the deceased was undergoing ketamine infusions for treatment-resistant depression, the levels in his system were sub-lethal.

Inquiries into the matter by sources close to it suggest that Mueller had a friendship with him. People magazine's source claimed, "Brooke Mueller was questioned in this case because she was friends with Matthew Perry, but she never used ketamine." The duo first crossed paths in 2008 and reconnected later while in rehab.

A few people have been charged in Perry’s death case after being arraigned this week. Among those charged were two doctors and a lady known as the Ketamine Queen because she is believed to be hiding and distributing drugs. Also arrested was Perry’s live-in assistant, who testified that he gave him a fatal dose of ketamine on the day he died while bathing him in his pool, moments after which they found him dead.

Close friends of Perry expressed sadness about his demise and criticized health workers’ role in prescribing excessive quantities of addictive substances, particularly to individuals recovering from addiction problems. Nevertheless, others also agreed that responsibility should not lie solely with suppliers, given addicts’ choices regarding sourcing and consumption decisions.

The LAPD, DEA, and USPIS are among several agencies involved in investigating Perry’s death. On August 19, Matthew Perry would have celebrated his 55th birthday if he had been alive.

