Taylor Swift Controls Every Aspect of Travis Kelce’s Lifestyle As She ‘Can’t Bear Idea of Him Becoming Slob’: Report

Insider sources claim that Taylor Swift actively encourages her significant other, tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, in his everyday activities. The global icon, who is renowned for her commitment to healthy living and exercise, is committed to supporting Kelce in improving his reputation off the field and getting ready for any opportunities that may arise in the future.

Taylor Swift’s Dietary Overhaul

"Fitness and diet are very important to Taylor. She's obviously attracted to Travis physically and knows how image-conscious he is, too," an insider revealed to Heat World. Swift has reportedly put Kelce on a strict regimen, eliminating sugar, processed carbs, and excessive alcohol consumption from his diet.

The source added, "He's used to eating and drinking whatever he wants in the off-season, but that's just not going to fly anymore." To ensure Kelce has healthy options readily available, Swift has arranged for nutritious meals to be delivered to him regularly.

Beyond dietary changes, Swift is also said to be guiding Kelce's fashion choices, aiming to prevent any "slob-like behavior" that could tarnish his public image. "She can't bear the idea of him becoming a slob," the insider stated.

Taylor Swift Preparing Travis Kelce for Life After Football

While Kelce is accustomed to maintaining his physical condition for his NFL career, he is now embracing Swift's guidance with an eye toward future endeavors. The tight end reportedly aspires to pursue TV hosting and acting opportunities once his football career concludes.

"He's allowing Taylor Swift to make these changes because he believes she has his best interest at heart," the source explained. "Because [Kelce] wants to get into TV hosting and acting when he's finished his football career, he's reportedly taking the singer's advice to heart,” the source concluded.

