The Last of Us gets shorter end of the stick; Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return empty-handed from 2024 Golden Globes

The highly regarded HBO series The Last of Us found itself on the losing end of the 2024 Golden Globes, leaving its key performers Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey empty-handed. The post-apocalyptic thriller, based on the renowned video game genre, has received widespread recognition and critical acclaim, catapulting its cast to stardom and making Pedro Pascal an internet celebrity.

The phenomenon of The Last of Us

On January 15, 2023, The Last of Us aired and rapidly became a global sensation. The series follows Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, a tough survivor entrusted with guiding Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, across a devastated United States in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a fungal infection. Not only did the show capture the essence of the famous video game, but it also exposed a wider audience to its thrilling plot and engaging characters.

Pedro Pascal, who played the emotionally tortured Joel in The Last of Us, skyrocketed in fame. Pascal is most known for his appearances in Game of Thrones, Narcos, and The Mandalorian, but his depiction of Joel in the HBO series cemented his reputation as a talented performer. His recent very daddy appearances in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us endeared him to fans, garnering him the amusing label of the internet's daddy.

The show's massive viewership

The Last of Us was a huge success, gaining a large viewership on both linear channels and HBO Max. The series premiere drew 4.7 million viewers on the first day, making it HBO's second-largest debut since 2010. Within two months, viewership had nearly doubled to nearly 40 million, and by May, the series was averaging roughly 32 million viewers every episode. The popularity of the show was a testament to its riveting storytelling, superb acting, and intriguing post-apocalyptic world.

Golden Globes disappointment

Despite its massive popularity and critical praise, The Last of Us was a flop at the 2024 Golden Globes. Pedro Pascal, who played Joel brilliantly, was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama but lost to Kieran Culkin for Succession. Similarly, Bella Ramsey, who played the rebellious yet sensitive Ellie, lost in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama category to Sarah Snook from Succession.

The Last of Us was nominated for Best Television Series - Drama but lost to the renowned Succession.

The show's overall impact was unaffected by the Golden Globes letdown, and its committed fan base is excited for the approaching second season.

