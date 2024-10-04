Mean Girls 20th Anniversary Special Throwback: When OG Stars Revealed Why They Think Movie Is 'Timeless' Across Generations

Mean Girls, the famous comedy that premiered in 2004, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The film, starring Lindsay Lohan and written by Tina Fey, analyzes high school dynamics and is still relevant today.

As part of the celebration, a new behind-the-scenes video was released, featuring interviews with cast members Renée Rapp, Ashley Park, and others from the 2024 musical adaptation.

Ashley Park, who originated the role of Gretchen Wieners on Broadway, spoke with PEOPLE in an exclusive clip about the film's long-term influence. "Mean Girls will always be timeless," she said. According to Park, the film's lasting popularity lies in its humor. "People want to laugh," she added.

Mark Waters' film Mean Girls immediately became a cultural phenomenon following its premiere. The film's box-office success in April 2004 sealed its status in pop culture.

Tina Fey's witty and quotable lines have connected not only with moviegoers but also with famous personalities such as former President Barack Obama, who mentioned the film in a tweet.

Furthermore, Mean Girls has been a wonderful educational tool for high school teachers. Its themes of social hierarchy and peer pressure offer valuable lessons for both students and educators.

Avantika, a 19-year-old actress who plays Karen in the new film, said, “It was a huge movie for Millennials and for my generation too. It’s iconic, and it’s such a timeless movie.”

Renée Rapp, who plays Regina George in the musical, talked about the film's legacy. “Twenty years later, it’s just as poppin’ as it was when it came out,” she said. Rapp, who earlier played Regina on Broadway, cited the film's influence on fashion and cultural trends.

"It's just become such a cultural staple, predicting trends," she said, citing the popularity of wearing pink and the idea of a tell-all Burn Book.

Bebe Wood, who plays Gretchen in the 2024 adaptation, echoed the view saying that it really does feel like everyone kind of has their own relationship with that film.

The original cast members of Mean Girls, Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert, have reunited for a Walmart ad campaign supporting holiday deals in 2023. Their camaraderie at the promotional event was evident as they developed long-lasting relationships while working on the film.

Lindsay Lohan appeared in a cameo alongside Angourie Rice, the new Cady Heron, at the 2024 film premiere, which was a pleasant surprise for fans. This crossover not only delighted lifelong fans but also represented the film's legacy and influence over the past two decades.

As fans around the world celebrate Mean Girls Day on October 3rd, the film's unforgettable quotes continue to live on. Cady Heron, played by Lindsay Lohan, recalls a crucial moment with her crush, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), making the date significant.

"On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was," Lohan's character adds in voiceover. This simple yet impactful line has become a rallying cry for fans.

