Meet The Actor Who Once Appeared In Only Fools And Horses But Now Works In A Care Home

From the glitz and glamour of television to the heartwarming world of care, one actor’s journey has taken a surprising turn. We are talking about Daniel Peacock, known for his roles as Mental Mickey in the famous show Only Fools and Horses.

Yes, Daniel Peacock, the familiar face from our TV screens has found a new calling. After shining in TV for four decades, now he works in a care home. Let’s delve further and find out why this sudden change.

From TV sets to Care Home activities

Three years ago, Daniel Peacock's life took a turn when his father, Trevor Peacock, known for his role as Jim Trott in The Vicar of Dibley, moved into a residential home. He moved there due to his struggle with dementia and Alzheimer’s. Around the same time, Daniel had just finished work on his TV comedy, Marley’s Ghosts, and was wondering what to do next.

Seeing his dad's condition and feeling a bit unsure after his TV show ended, Daniel's son Charlie recommended he try something new. So Daniel, taking his son's advice, started working at Hastings Court Care home. Well, now he's not just working regular hours; he's genuinely helping improve the lives of the residents. "When I got here at Hastings Court, it was like a very impressive hotel," he said in an interview with MyLondon. "My dad died of that terrible disease, but this job has made me a better person," he added.

Daniel’s job at Hastings Court

Daniel’s dedication to his role goes beyond just organizing daily activities at the Hastings court. He helped set up a memory café at the care home, a comforting spot where families can come together and share their feelings openly.

Yes, this initiative of him allows people to ‘break down and cry,’ offering everyone a new chance to find relief and support in a way they might not find elsewhere. Daniel has a special touch when it comes to connecting with the residents. He forms close bonds with the, understanding their individual needs and preferences.

For instance and according to reports, he took Joan, one of the residents out for a meal with his own family. He didn’t want to see Janie upset when her family went on holiday without her.

Nominated for a National Care Award

His dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. Daniel has been nominated for the National Care Award 2022. Being nominated for such a prestigious award is already a significant achievement.

Where are the other cast members of Only Fools and Horses NOW

The cast of Only Fools and Horses has ventured into various paths since the show ended. Sir David Johnson, the unforgettable Del Boy, continues to entertain us with his acting in various dramas and series. Nicholas Lyndhurst, who played the hapless Rodney Trotter has taken a step back from acting after facing a personal tragedy, but he’s not retiring from the screen entirely.

Lennard Pearce, the original Grandad Trotter, passed away in 1984. John Challis, the lovable Boycie, expanded his acting portfolio, even starring in a spin-off series called The Green Green Grass. And last but not least, Sue Holderness, known for her role as Marlene has remained active in the industry, gracing both TV and films.

