Prince Harry Went To See Father King Charles As Soon As He Could After Cancer Diagnosis, Says He's 'Grateful'

Prince Harry visited King Charles on February 5th, soon after the latter's cancer diagnosis. The Duke of Sussex flew alone, without his wife and children, and had an intimate meeting with his father.

The Prince revealed his father's health to Will Reeves of Good Morning America. Harry said, "I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could." He further added, "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently busy with the Invictus Games in Canada, along with Meghan Markle, was personally informed of the condition by the King. Even though the type of cancer is unknown, the palace confirmed that the King of England is not dealing with prostate cancer. During his visit to the U.K., Prince Harry skipped meeting his brother amidst the strained relationship between the royals and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry And King Charles' Meeting

After jetting off to the U.K., the Duke of Sussex visited Clarence House, where the King and Queen Consort live. The father-son duo met for a brief time before King Charles and Camilla left for Sandringham. For the royal family, it was a reunion since Harry had seen the King several months after they met at the May 2023 coronation ceremony.

Advertisement

An insider from the palace had a word with the People Magazine. They said, "That is good. Hopefully, [Harry] will bring the grandchildren at some point, too, as that would be lovely for all of them."

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Visits King Charles In UK After His Cancer Diagnosis Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Comments On Living Far From The Royal Family

While in a conversation with Good Morning America, The Duke of Sussex was asked about living away from the royal family, to which Harry replied, "I have my own family, as we all do. My family and my life in California is as it is. I've got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

Even though there persists some grudges between the two brothers, Prince Harry plans on visiting his hometown more often now after King's health issues.

ALSO READ: Did Emily Blunt Lose Her Role In Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy? Actress Reveals