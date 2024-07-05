Meghan Markle Completes Filming For New Lifestyle Series Ahead Of Brand Launch

Meghan Markle has just reportedly wrapped up filming her new Netflix show after recently being spotted shooting in a park in Beverly Hills. This seems to be a part of the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry’s recent $100 million deal with the streaming giant.

As an inside source told The Daily Beast, “It all went well and it is in the can.” Check out further details regarding their Netflix deal and her upcoming show.

About Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix project

While the former actor has wrapped up shooting, the venture is yet to be titled. The premiere date of the show is also not decided yet. However, Markle had earlier mentioned on her official website that the non-fiction show will “celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”

The upcoming show is curated by Markle in partnership with The Intellectual Property Corporation which is a part of Sony Pictures Television.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted by a TikTok user recently filming at a park in Beverly Hills. Although the show would require a few more shots, the industry insider speculated that the filming that was posted on TikTok had nothing to do with the home show project because the team had "got everything" they needed.

As per The Daily Beast report, the filming, which was taking place at a domestic property a short distance from Markle and Prince Harry's home in Montecito, California, the primary location for the show, has already ended.

Meghan Markle is California’s new lifestyle guru

After her acting career did not soar high, she cut her teeth in the entrepreneur world and has been busy working on her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which she announced in March. Markle is stepping into the court with à la Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kourtney Kardashian already in competition with their lifestyle brands Goop and Poosh.

As per several international media reports, American Riviera Orchard is likely to sell food items like jams, jellies, and spreads as well as tableware essentials like cutlery, table linens, and drinkware and cookbooks and is set to collaborate with her upcoming Netflix show.

She already sent her American Riviera Orchard products to her closed ones including Chrissy Teigen, Kris Jenner, and fashion designer Tracy Robbins who posted videos and pictures of the handmade jams basket on social media thanking the 42-year-old former actor and would-be show host.

About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal

Back in 2020, Markle and her husband signed a deal with the streaming giant worth 100 million USD which will expire at the end of 2025. Following this, the first project premiering on Netflix was the bombshell docuseries Harry & Megan in 2022. It narrated the detailed story of why the couple left the royal family in 2020 and settled in California which became one of Netflix’s highest-streaming docuseries at the time.

Then, in 2023, Prince Harry released his docuseries Heart of Invictus which observes six athletes participating in the 2022 Invictus Games, an international athletic competition developed by the Prince to promote sports-based healing for injured service members.

In April this year, the couple’s Archewell Productions announced two upcoming non-fiction ventures on Netflix and this is anticipated to be one of them. The other was apparently shot during the US Open Polo Championship which will allow audiences a never-before-seen look into the world of professional polo.

