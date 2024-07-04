Prince Harry Struggles With Ongoing Royal Pressures Despite Stepping Down, Experts Claim

Prince Harry is once again in the news headlines, all amidst his father and the ruling monarch of the UK, King Charles’ frailing health, while his sister-in-law Princess Kate battles cancer. The Duke of Sussex and his wife Megan Markle relocated to the States after boiling tensions with the other royals in the family, an experience that the duo has gone on to detail multiple times since then. While things back home are not very bright, the internet believes that Harry and Megan could have helped their family more in these tough times.

Prince Harry faces pressure regarding royal duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after stepping down from their royal duties, headed to California where they reside with their two children. Even after an official retreat, the two have been plagued by the comments to fulfill their duties. Royal Expert Cameron Walker, who works as a journalist for GB News, says that Harry is “trying to go at it alone” while “not trying to become a working royal.” While the family of four is well settled in California, the pressure do not seem to subside, and has been causing a lot of frustration of late at fans and observers “who think what could have been if he stayed as a working member and how much he could have perhaps helped,” notes Cameron.

The Royal Family saga

The well-noted rift between the two factions has not been resolved, so it is unlikely that Harry will resume his royal duties shortly. He paid a short visit to his home country in May this year, while Meghan, a former actress, did not accompany him. Whilst he was in London, Harry did not visit his father, which led to another row of speculation over the current status of the father-son relationship. The official statement published by the Prince’s rep stated that King Charles had a lot of prior commitments hence the meeting could not be scheduled. “The duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon,” the statement read.

