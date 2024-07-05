Meghan Markle Faces Pressure To Find A Profitable Product For Her Label American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Markle surely juggled several hats in her life, from being a royal's wife to an actress and now an entrepreneur after launching the lifestyle label American Riviera Orchard. Recently, Meghan Markle faced criticism after sending out branded strawberry preserves to 50 friends as part of this brand. However, the feedback that came through was mostly negative, and fans were not impressed. “Tastes of desperation,” wrote one online commenter, while another called the brand tacky.

Even a second launch featuring raspberry jam and dog biscuits didn't fare well for the label, according to Nacho Figueras. Now, Meghan is shifting gears, planning to launch a rosé wine instead. She hopes to find more success by releasing a rosé as American Riviera Orchard’s first publicly available item.

Meghan Merkle is under pressure to find profitable items for good revenue

“There was a lot of pressure on Meghan to find something profitable,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style, especially because Prince Harry's $20 million Spotify deal fell through last year, and their much-talked-about $100 million contract with Netflix hadn’t produced any major hits yet. Additionally, the couple’s Archewell Foundation suffered an $11 million decline in contributions following its first year of operation.

Based on these statistics, Meghan has been trying hard to generate revenue, and her products have been all over the place. The insider added that Meghan is currently desperate to cast a wide net and find success for her venture.

Meghan Markle on trying her luck in the liquor business

For someone like Markle who raised her voice for refugees, and women's issues and has been a mental health advocate for quite some time now, venturing into the wine and liquor business seems bizarre. However, she's not the first star to set foot into the rosé business. Several A-list stars from Hollywood such as Jon Bon Jovi, Sarah Jessica Parker, John Legend, Cameron Diaz, Post Malone, Brad Pitt, and Snoop Dogg have given it a shot.

Moreover, the blog she ran before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, The Tig got its name from her fave bottle of red vino: Tignanello. “She knows the wine market is lucrative,” says the insider of Meghan’s latest project. “It’s looking like a total cash grab.”

This seems like a good idea, especially because Markle and Prince Harry aren’t steadily making the kind of money they need to continue their lavish lifestyle. Their future depends on her success. She truly feels like it's a make-or-break situation for the couple added the source.

