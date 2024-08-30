‘I Snapped at Her’: When Prince Harry Admitted to ‘Cruelly’ Getting Angry at Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Prince William, once eligible bachelors, married two of the most influential women—Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. While both couples appear to have happy marriages, they sometimes argue like any other couple.

In his controversial memoir, Spare, Harry shared some troubling moments with his wife. According to Mirror, one story highlighted a tense moment where Harry lost his temper and had a rough exchange with Markle. Although he kept the reason private, he did recall the harsh words he used.

Talking about the argument, he expressed the possible reasons behind his unexpected reaction. He said it could’ve been the wine he was drinking or the aftermath of dealing with the press but the conversation took a different turn. He recalled being touchy and then sloppily angry, due to which he “snapped at her, spoke to her harshly—cruelly.”

The Duke called the outburst a result of cultural differences and language barriers. He added that he was a bit oversensitive as well that night, which led him to snap at her. He stated, “As I spoke those words, everything in the room stopped. Meg walked out of the room and disappeared for a while.” When she asked him the reason behind the sudden outburst, he could not explain it.

The Royal continued that someone like Meghan Markle would not tolerate a partner like that. She is not someone who would raise her children in that kind of atmosphere, which she made clear.

He recalled that the couple was aware that Harry’s anger was not connected to the conversation they were having. Instead, it rooted in something deeper, which led him to find a therapist. As reported by HELLO! Magazine, the Royal has tried therapy in the past, after his brother’s suggestion but failed to find the right person.

Despite the argument, the love between the couple remains as strong as ever. Back in March 2023, Harry shared how having Markle in his life changed him and pulled him out of a dark phase where he felt lost. He said that she saved him, further adding, “But none of this would have been possible without me seeing it for myself.”

He then appreciated his wife, stating that his partner is “an exceptional human being,” and he is grateful for everything she has been able to give him.

