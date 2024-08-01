Duchess of Sussex and member of the British Royal Family, Meghan Markle , wishes Prince Harry didn't have to bear the burden of litigation as he seeks better security for their family. According to a former employee of their Archewell Foundation, Anti-social movie star Meghan fully supports Harry. Still, she hopes he can move past these lawsuits and focus on being happy and living in the present.

The former staffer also added, "She wants him to be free from everything, but she knows he can't be because of his experiences and love for his family. She wishes he could live without this burden."

The Duke of Sussex, 39, has faced several legal battles recently, but insiders say his biggest concern is security. After losing his Metropolitan Police bodyguards in 2020, Harry has been fighting to get police protection for himself and his family. He lost his bid to restore taxpayer-funded security earlier this year but plans to appeal.

Insiders close to the Duke of Sussex say Harry believes his father, King Charles, can reinstate his security. However, a palace source says it's "wholly incorrect" that Charles has control over Harry's security. This issue has caused a rift between Harry and Charles, leading to complete silence from the King, according to a friend of Harry's.

Those close to Harry say the King no longer answers his calls or letters. He gets told unavailable right now. His calls go unanswered, even when he asks about the King's health.

The issue of Harry's security is complex. While the monarch has no governmental power in the UK, and police protection is managed by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC), Harry believes that King Charles could intervene to secure the protection he seeks. Harry’s offer to cover the cost of protection himself was also rejected in court.

Amid the royal rift, the Duke of Sussex is deeply worried about his family's safety. A royal insider says Harry believes only his father can help, and he’s determined to protect his family at all costs. The memory of Princess Diana's death weighs heavily on him. If the security issue is resolved, Harry would be thrilled to mend his relationship with his father.

