Why Prince Harry Doesn't Feel Safe Bringing Wife Meghan Markle to the UK? Find Out What He Said

The turmoil between Prince Harry and the royals continues over Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still generating buzz about their ever-changing dynamic with the British Royal Family. Latest reports reveal that the youngest son of the monarch doesn't feel safe bringing his wife Markle back to the UK.

Years after giving up their positions as senior royals in the family, Prince Harry has had to deal with much public scrutiny. Especially after Markle started to talk about their life as a royal couple, in more recent updates, the Duke of Sussex reflects on the emotionally toiling trial win against a British tabloid.

Prince Harry sat down for an interview in the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial. In the documentary, he spoke about the impact of his decision to sue a British tabloid paper. The Royal also gives a glimpse into his deepest fears regarding the safety of his wife, Meghan, and two children in the UK.

What did Prince Harry say about bringing Meghan Markle to the UK?

The Duke sat down for an interview to give a detailed overview of what motivated him to sue Mirror Group Newspapers and what the process was like. While discussing the lawsuit, he also stressed his efforts to raise awareness and get these papers to take accountability for the heinous violation of privacy that Meghan Markle had to face.

Tabloids On Trial highlighted the many lawsuits between high-profile public figures and British tabloids, as well as the long-running legal battles over suspected widespread phone hacking by some members of the British press. The documentary is partially about Harry's legal battle with Mirror Group Newspapers, also known as MGN, which he settled in February.

He also said that he felt vindicated after winning the trial against MGN. Harry also said that he had felt the pressure for years and that the hacking of phones by the British press had gone on for far too long. The Duke of Sussex also revealed that even though he grew up around the press, being hounded by tabloids and paparazzi every day of his life is something that he has struggled with all of his life.

Prince Harry continues to say that the treatment that Meghan Markle had to go through was harassment, and it felt horrible then, and it feels horrible now as well. He continues to reveal that it is possibly one of the reasons why he will never bring Meghan Markle back to the UK with him.

Prince Harry’s current relationship with the royal family

By now, multiple experts have talked about the narrative of Meghan and Harry and their relationship with the royal family. Harry has previously revealed that his decision to step away from the primary was because of his two children, Lilibet and Archibald.

The constant hounding by the press and the intervention of this said press drew a wedge between his father, King Charles, Prince Of Wales, and him.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from their royal duties in 2020. Since then, a very active Royal rift has been playing out in front of the world, despite all the seriousness and health crisis engulfing the Royal family. As per royal experts, the rift between the brothers is alive and continues to cause tension.

Prince Harry’s legal trouble continues

On the other front, Prince Harry might have found a victory when he sided with MGN over a phone hacking case. He and other claimants are set to go toe-to-toe with Newspapers Group, which is the direct publisher of The Sun. Harry and the claimants are suing the publication for unlawfully gathering news and sources in 2025.

He also spoke about the violation of privacy that his late mother, Princess Diana, had to face and how he wanted to protect his family from that.

