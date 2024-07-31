Prince William And Prince Harry’s Uncle Lord Robert Fellowes Passes Away; Princess Diana’s Brother-In-Law Was 82

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Princess Diana’s brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes, passed away at 82. While the cause of death is unknown, the obituary for Prince William and Harry’s uncle was published in The London Times on Wednesday, July 31. Fellowes died on Monday.

The uncle to the princes married Lady Jane Fellowes in April 1978. During the wedding of her sister, Princess Diana served as one of the bridesmaids to Spencer-Jane. The couple were parents to two daughters and a son, who have yet to publicly address their father’s death.

Prince William and Prince Harry are also yet to release their statements regarding their uncle’s death.

One of the friends of the Duke of Sussex revealed to the Daily Beast that the death of Fellowes would have come as a huge shocker to the Spencer family. The friend said, “The death will be a huge blow to the Spencer family. In normal times, it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support Jane.”

They further added, “But these are not normal times, and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance [at the funeral] would just create too much drama. It will be very sad for him if he can’t make it.”

Robert Fellowes worked closely with the British Royal Family during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Fellowes was the private secretary of the Queen from 1990 to 1999. Prince Harry and William’s uncle was also present by Queen Elizabeth’s side during Princess Diana’s divorce from the former Prince of Wales in 1996.

Lord Robert Fellowes was deeply fond of the late Princess Diana and shared an emotional statement about her death due to a car crash in 1997. Fellowes, at the time, claimed that the late mother of two princes was a good person and felt bad about how the situation turned out for her.

In his statements at the time, Fellowes shared, “I was deeply fond of her. She found it difficult to find happiness, and I’m sad for people who have that situation.”

Before getting together with Queen Elizabeth as an adviser, Lord Robert Fellowes worked as a banker. The former British courtier is survived by his three children and grandchildren.

