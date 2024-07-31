Why Is Tension Between Prince Harry And King Charles Increasing? Find Out As Royal Source Reveals Shocking DETAILS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been keeping their distance from the British royal family since moving out of the palace in 2020. While the differences between the two parties have continued to grow, a source close to the royal members has claimed that King Charles is not on speaking terms with his younger son. The Duke of Sussex last met with the monarch after the latter was diagnosed with cancer in February.

The spokesperson for the palace informed the media personnel about the deteriorating conversations between the former royal member and the head of state since Prince Harry’s visit to the U.K. for the Invictus Games. Insiders close to the Duke of Sussex have revealed that the King no longer attends Harry’s calls.

One of Prince Harry’s friends stated to the outlet that the former royal member’s “calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."

A royal insider shared with People Magazine, "Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father.” Meanwhile, the other source revealed, "Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs."

Earlier in June, as the British Royal family got together to celebrate the Trooping of the Color ceremony, the co-founder of Invictus Games and Meghan Markle, along with their kids, were absent from the event. The trooping ceremony also marked the return of Kate Middleton to the public after being diagnosed with cancer in March.

Prince Harry opened up about his strained relationships with his family members in the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trail. The Duke also talked about his fears and safety concerns for his wife and children, especially if he ever steps into his hometown with them. Duke claimed in the documentary, "All it takes is one lone actor.” The prince also fought a case in the U.K. court regarding security provisions for himself and his family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in California since 2021. One of the reasons that the couple cited for moving out was the alleged ill-treatment of Meghan Markle behind the closed doors of Buckingham Palace. Following Prince Harry and Markle’s exit from the royal house, the pair gave a bombastic interview with Oprah Winfrey about their experiences amongst the royals.

Speaking of safety reasons, the Duke of Sussex also mentioned the incidents that took place with his mother, Princess Diana. A source close to the monarch revealed to the media outlet, "Charles’ fear is a repeat of the past.”

They added, "When his wife divorced the institution, she took the headlines, overshadowed his work, and became a global superstar. Seeing his son leave with his wife was not part of the plan."

The sources shared that Prince Harry is trying his best to reconcile with his father and Prince William.

