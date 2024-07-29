Prince Harry Reveals Reason Behind His Concerns Over Meghan Markle's Safety In The UK; Says THIS

Prince Harry revealed in an interview that he fears bringing Meghan Markle back to the UK due to concerns about potential acid or knife attacks. In the new ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, he explained that these safety fears are partly due to the press.

Prince Harry warned that it only takes one person to act on harmful things they've read, whether it's with a knife or acid. He also mentioned that the late Queen supports his fight against tabloid intrusion, saying they had many discussions about it and that she backs his actions from up there.

Prince Harry says the late Queen supports his fight against tabloid intrusion

Harry said, "She knew how much this meant to me, and she's encouraging me to see it through to the end." Harry and Meghan moved to California in June 2020 after stepping down as working royals and no longer have an official UK residence.

Prince Harry stated that it's still dangerous for Meghan Markle to return to the UK, so she will stay in California for now. He said, "The press has gone too far," in an interview for the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial.

Prince Harry and Meghan stay in California due to UK press pressure

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stayed in California with their children, Archie and Lilibet, since leaving Windsor in 2020. This is partly due to private reasons and partly because of pressure from the British press, which Harry says has worsened their relationship with the Royal Family. He discussed this in an interview for the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, which covers the misconduct of tabloid journalism. The documentary also features interviews with Hugh Grant, Paul Gascoigne, and former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Harry stated, "Anything I say about my family gets turned into abuse by the press." He added that it's still dangerous for Meghan to return to the UK, as someone could act on what they read, potentially using a knife or acid. This situation genuinely worries him.

Harry cites Diana's example in press battle, criticizes lack of family support

Prince Harry emphasized the importance of the battle against the press, citing Lady Diana as an example. He said she wasn't paranoid but was right to speak out about what was happening to her. Harry recently concluded a legal case against the Mirror Group Newspapers, calling his fight against tabloid abuses a public mission that should set a significant precedent for the future.

Harry called last December’s court victory over historical phone hacking a monumental and enormous symbolic win. He regretted that his family did not support him, saying it would have been better if they had faced the issue together as a united front.

