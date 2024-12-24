Meghan Markle To Make Major Decisions About Prince Archie And Princess Lilibet In 2025

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is expected to make significant decisions regarding her children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, in 2025, according to royal astrologer Debbie Frank.

The royal is predicted to experience a transformative year, reflecting on her life and preparing for a new chapter. Debbie shared these insights in an exclusive chat with HELLO!, where she discussed Meghan’s horoscope and its implications for her family and future.

“January has Meghan on the back foot as Mars retrogrades over her Ascendant, requiring her to review her best course of action,” Debbie shared. She added, “Pluto is on her South Node, which calls for a radical jettisoning of things that need to be let go of.”

As 2025 progresses, Meghan will likely face pivotal moments during late April and early May. Debbie mentioned this as a time when Meghan will need to evaluate her priorities.

“She will be called to make vital decisions concerning her children and also her associates and cohorts,” Debbie said. This period is expected to prompt Meghan to reassess her direction and refresh her goals.

With Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet reaching new milestones, Meghan and Prince Harry are anticipated to focus on what’s best for their family. Decisions during this time may shape the couple’s approach to parenting and other personal matters.

Meghan’s potential for influence and impact will grow as 2025 unfolds, according to the astrologer. Debbie pointed to late July and early August as a time when Meghan’s competitive streak and sense of potential will expand, thanks to Jupiter’s influence.

“Late July and early August trigger the fire in Meghan as Jupiter expands her sense of potential and competitive streak,” Debbie shared. While this period promises growth, it also sets the stage for Meghan’s focus on larger ambitions later in the year.

The most impactful part of Meghan’s year, however, is forecasted for the final months. Debbie noted that from October through early December, Meghan’s influence will be at its peak.

“Her real glow-up takes place from October through early December, with Jupiter enhancing her influence and impact in the world,” Debbie shared. The astrologer suggested Meghan will take bold steps during this time, describing her actions as making 'a big splash.'

