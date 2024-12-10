INSIDE Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Vision For Netflix’s Polo Where They Were 'Extremely Hands-On'

Netflix’s new docuseries Polo, now streaming, takes viewers inside the world of polo, nicknamed 'the sport of kings'. The five-episode series follows elite players competing in the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, while showcasing the grit and glamour of the equestrian sport.

Executive producers Prince Harry and Meghan Markle worked through their Archewell Productions in collaboration with Boardwalk Pictures to bring the vision to life.

According to showrunner Miloš Balać, Prince Harry and Meghan were deeply involved in shaping the series. “They were wonderful. They were extremely hands-on,” Balać shared with PEOPLE. “Prince Harry knows the sport inside and out, and his insights helped make the series both exciting and factually accurate.”

Prince Harry, an avid polo player, brought his deep understanding of the sport to the project. Balać praised Harry’s contributions, saying that to have a polo expert in-house was so special. He added that Harry gave them invaluable notes, like how certain plays could be edited to better capture the excitement of the game.

Harry has played polo for years, including at the Sentebale Polo Cup, a fundraiser for his charity. He also suggested featuring legendary players Adolfo and Poroto Cambiaso.

Balać said that Harry was keen on bringing them on board because of their incredible story as a father-son duo and their contributions to the sport. The Cambiasos’ inclusion added depth to the series, especially as it captured them playing against each other for the first time.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle, meanwhile, brought a fresh perspective to the project. She encouraged highlighting the welcoming, community-oriented side of polo. Balać shared that Meghan prepped him for how wonderfully casual polo can be.

While top matches feature champagne brunches and elegant outfits, Meghan stated the laid-back atmosphere at most games, with families and friends gathering in pickup trucks with their dogs.

Longtime friend and polo ambassador Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras appears in the series as an expert and consulting producer. Balać described the bond between Figueras and Harry as heartwarming. Balać said they’re like two buddies who love the sport and raise money for a good cause, referencing their participation in Sentebale charity matches.

Ultimately, Polo aims to connect viewers with the human stories behind the sport. Balać hopes audiences fall in love with the players and discover a new appreciation for polo. He said that this isn’t a typical sports documentary. It’s about human stories and finding ways to connect with people. He added that they are excited for viewers to experience this world.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kris Jenner Reveals She Used To Secretly Clean Kourtney Kardashian’s House; Here’s Why