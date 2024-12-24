Who Are Gordon Ramsay's Six Children? Here's Everything You Need To Know About His Sons And Daughters

Gordon Ramsay, the famous chef known for his fiery personality on TV, has a softer side when it comes to his family. Alongside his wife, Tana Ramsay, the couple has six children, each of whom has made their own mark.

From college graduations to personal milestones, Gordon's kids are often in the spotlight for their achievements and the love they share as a family. Here’s everything you need to know about Gordon Ramsay’s six children.

Megan Ramsay

Gordon and Tana’s first child, Megan Ramsay, was born on May 16, 1998. As the eldest of the Ramsay siblings, Megan set the bar high in the family. She made headlines in 2019 when she became the first Ramsay child to graduate with a degree.

Gordon proudly shared a photo of Megan in her cap and gown, writing on Instagram, “So proud of this young lady, @megan__ramsay, our first Ramsay ever to graduate with a degree. @oxfordbrookes hard work pays off!”

Megan’s relationship with her father has been both playful and protective. In January 2023, Gordon made headlines when he crashed Megan’s dinner date with her boyfriend Byron. “He was okay to begin with,” Gordon said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“A bit wet. A little bit sort of... you want a man to date your daughter, and he was just a little bit pathetic.” Gordon even FaceTimed Byron during the date, making the young man shake as he answered. Despite this, Megan is close with her father and appreciates his care and concern.

Holly Anna Ramsay

Holly Anna Ramsay, born on December 31, 1999, is Gordon’s second child and first twin. Alongside her brother Jack, Holly has been making strides in the world of mental health awareness.

In 2021, she launched her podcast 21 & Over, where she discusses her struggles with PTSD, anxiety, and depression, as well as her journey toward healing.

In an emotional episode, Holly opened up about her experience with sexual assault while studying fashion design at Ravensbourne University, sharing her personal story to help others.

Holly has also been open about her sobriety journey. In December 2021, she celebrated one year without alcohol, thanking her family for their support. Gordon shared his pride on Instagram, writing, “What an incredible young lady, and words can’t explain how proud you make me feel. Love you so much, dad.”

In 2024, Holly shared the exciting news with her followers that she was engaged to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty. The announcement was a joyous moment for the Ramsay family, with Gordon also sharing his happiness on social media, writing, “Hols, watching you become the woman you are today with your kindness and your love is absolutely infectious... Adam is a very lucky man! Welcome to the family.”

Jack Scott Ramsay

Jack Scott Ramsay, Holly’s twin, was also born on December 31, 1999. While Jack has always been supportive of his family’s ventures, he chose a very different path for himself. In October 2020, he enlisted in the UK’s Royal Marines. Gordon shared his pride on Instagram, calling Jack’s achievement amazing and showing how proud he was to be his father.

Before joining the Royal Marines, Jack was featured in the 2019 docuseries Born Famous, where he explored his family’s past. Jack also ran the 2019 London Marathon, showing off his athletic side. In a joint interview with GQ, Jack spoke about the importance of family time.

He said, “Sometimes I think you work harder, maybe too hard sometimes. But we have quality time together. We go for drives, and we play sports. It’s that balance that I find you always 100 percent get.” Gordon quipped, “Also, I work hard because you’re an expensive s---.”

Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay

Matilda, known as Tilly, was born on November 8, 2001. Interestingly, she shares her birthday with her famous father, making the day extra special for the Ramsay family. “I can’t think of a better person to share my birthday with than this adorable gracious young lady @tillyramsay,” Gordon wrote on Instagram in 2021.

Tilly has followed in her father’s culinary footsteps, showing a talent for cooking from a young age. At just 15, she released her cookbook, Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover, which contains 60 easy-to-follow recipes.

“My recipes are a lot easier than my dad’s,” Tilly shared in an interview, adding that in her recipes, if you don’t have one of the ingredients, it’s not a big deal but with Gordon's, if you don’t have one of the ingredients, it doesn’t work as well.

In addition to her cooking career, Tilly had her own TV show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch from 2015 to 2019. She also competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, after graduating from the University of Nottingham with a degree in psychology in 2024.

Oscar James Ramsay

Oscar James Ramsay was born on April 4, 2019, and became the youngest member of the Ramsay family. Gordon shared the news on Instagram, joking, “After 3 baftas and one Emmy... finally, we have won an Oscar.”

The Ramsays had been open about their excitement for another child, especially after experiencing a miscarriage in 2016, which Tana has discussed publicly.

Oscar is often photographed with Gordon, and the resemblance between father and son is undeniable. The two frequently wear matching outfits, and Gordon has even joked about passing on his Hell’s Kitchen legacy to Oscar.

Jesse James Ramsay

The youngest Ramsay child, Jesse James, was born in November 2023. Gordon and Tana kept the pregnancy under wraps, surprising fans with Jesse’s arrival.

Gordon shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper.” Tana, in December 2023, shared an adorable photo of Jesse, marking one month since his birth.

Jesse’s arrival completed the Ramsay family’s six-child lineup. Gordon showed his happiness, saying, “One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done.”

