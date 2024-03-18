EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Hall Talks Returning To Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire And Reuniting With Director Adam Wingard

Legendary Pictures’ highly anticipated Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is all set to hit theatres later this month. The cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence and that of our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond.

Helmed by director Adam Wingard once again, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen in leading roles. Ahead of the release of movie, Hall, who returns to play scientist Dr. Ilene Andrews aka The Kong Whisperer, exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about her reprising her role and reuniting with director Wingard.

Rebecca Hall talks about reuniting with Adam Wingard for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rebecca Hall spoke about returning to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and reuniting with director Adam Wingard. “I really love working with Adam,” she said. “The thing is, I completely trust him as a filmmaker, because he has a very singular vision, even down to how he always likes to do pink and blue lighting, kind of warring with each other. It’s very specific, and that always makes me feel calm, because I think that when a director has that sort of vision and understanding of their aesthetic, they know what they want, and then you know that whatever you might offer them up, they’re going to make it right in the edit,” the actress explained.

“But, the other reason I love working with Adam is you get all that for free. You get this belief that he has a sense of what the film’s going to be, but you also get to have a really good time on set, because he has this exuberance that is just intoxicating,” Hall continued. “He does have an inner 10-year-old, and he’s there all the time watching everything. He directs with that enthusiasm, and you know you’ve done well, because you can hear him chuckling. [LAUGHS] That’s really the best indicator. I mean, forget the notes. It’s like, ‘Is he chuckling or is he not chuckling?’ Then, I know I’m fine. I just love working with him. I think he’s great,” she further added.

About Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is an upcoming monster film, directed by Adam Wingard. produced by Legendary Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is a sequel to 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), the fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise, the 38th of the Godzilla franchise and the 13th film in the King Kong franchise. The movie will reportedly see the ancient titans, Godzilla and Kong, clash in an epic battle while humans will unravel their intertwined origins and connection to the mystery of the Skull Island.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated for release in theatres across India, in 3D and IMAX on March 29, 2024 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will also release in the US on the same date, two days after being released internationally on March 27, 2024.

