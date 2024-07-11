Michael Douglas Has Hilarious Response When Asked What Catherine Zeta-Jones Says After Beating Him At Golf

Recently, Michael Douglas made a shocking revelation about his golf battles with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones. The 79-year-old actor shocked cohosts on The View while discussing his new documentary, America's Burning, by sharing an unusual detail about their competitive nature on the golf course.

Hilarious golfing escapades of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas spoke about how he and Catherine Zeta-Jones challenge each other during their competitive games of golf. On Wednesday, Douglas appeared as a guest on the show and spoke about how he and 54-year-old Zeta-Jones have hilarious battles against each other during their golf games.

When cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin asked him what happens when he loses, Douglas answered matter-of-factly: "Whip it out. She says, 'You've gotta whip it out. Drop the trou and whip it out.'"

This unexpected response left Griffin clapping and laughing; it also left Sara Haines covering her mouth in shock. Griffin joked that this might be the secret to his lasting marriage.

Whoopi Goldberg was also playfully taken aback and chuckled before confessing that she had no idea about how to respond to Douglas’s confession.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been married since 2000

Douglas will be turning 80 in September, and he humorously mentioned, "so now I play off of ladies' tees, too, so I don't have to do that anymore."

Advertisement

The Romancing the Stone star is also set to celebrate his 25th wedding anniversary with The Mask of Zorro actress Catherine Zeta-Jones next year.

The Hollywood A-lister couple share two children: son Dylan, who is 23, and daughter Carys, who is 21. Their love story began in 1998 when they first got together in France.

Douglas is currently promoting his upcoming documentary titled America's Burning. It also features James Carville, Leon Panetta, and Amy Chua. The official description of the David Smick-helmed documentary reads: "Plunging into the fragile state of America's apparently insurmountable economic divide, with a strikingly hopeful vision for its future."

Michael attended the red carpet for the film alongside his two children that he shares with Catherine Zeta-Jones. He mentioned in interviews that Catherine has been very supportive of him while he was working on this new political project.

Narrated by Michael Douglas, America's Burning is available to view from July 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Michael Douglas Candidly Recalls His Ant-Man Character’s Death In Quantumania; Says ‘Wanted To Have A Serious Death With Special Effects’