Michael Keaton, Dustin Hoffman And More Celebs Remember Teri Garr After Her Death At 79: 'Forget About How Great She Was...'

Teri Garr, the beloved actress known for her roles in Young Frankenstein, Tootsie, and Friends, passed away at the age of 79. Her death, attributed to complications from multiple sclerosis, has prompted heartfelt tributes from friends, fans, and collaborators in Hollywood. With a career spanning over five decades, Garr left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Michael Keaton, who starred alongside Garr in the 1983 film Mr. Mom, was one of the first to pay tribute. He took to Instagram to express his sadness, writing, "This is a day I feared and knew was coming. Forget about how great she was as an actress and comedienne. She was a wonderful woman, not just great to work with but great to be around. AND go back and watch her comedic work, Man, was she great!! RIP girl."

Mel Brooks, who directed Garr in Young Frankenstein, shared his condolences on social media, stating, "So very sorry to hear about Teri Garr's passing. She was so talented and so funny. Her humor and lively spirit made the Young Frankenstein set a pleasure to work on. Her 'German' accent had us all in stitches! She will be greatly missed."

Dustin Hoffman, Garr’s co-star in Tootsie, also expressed his admiration in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "Teri was brilliant and singular in all she did, and had a heart of gold. Working with her was one of the great highs. There was no one like her."

Lisa Kudrow, known for her role in Friends, remembered Garr fondly. Kudrow stated, "Teri Garr was a comedic acting genius who was and is a huge influence on me, and I know I'm not alone in that. I feel so lucky and grateful I got to work with Teri Garr."

David Letterman, who welcomed Garr onto his late-night show multiple times, remembered her contributions with affection. "Teri Garr's many appearances on Late Night gave it a cachet and importance not possible without her," he wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip of her appearance after receiving an Oscar nomination for Tootsie.

He added, "She was a first-class actor and comedian and a lovely human being. A bright star and a real friend to the show. I was lucky to know her. She elevated all, and I'm sad she is gone."

Steve Martin kept his tribute succinct, stating simply, "Loved her so much." Fellow actor Michael McKean, who worked with Garr in the 1999 film Kill the Man, shared his feelings, saying, "I will always love Teri Garr." Such simple yet powerful statements underline the affection held for Garr by her peers.

Jamie Lee Curtis shared a memorable snapshot of Garr in Young Frankenstein, writing, "REST IN LAUGHTER TERI GARR!" Fellow actress Marilu Henner recalled her admiration for Garr, stating, "Teri Garr was always my idol. When she starred opposite my first husband, Frederic Forrest, in One From the Heart, I was in awe of her dramatic chops, her comedy ease, and her very big heart! Any time I saw her, no matter the struggles, she was always a blast!"

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Joe Piscopo honored Garr as "a talented and wonderful gal," posting a nostalgic photo of the two in a 1983 sketch where they portrayed JFK and Marilyn Monroe.

Director Paul Feig called Garr's death devastating, sharing her legacy by saying, "Teri was a legend. So funny, so beautiful, so kind. I had the honor of working with her in 2006, and she was everything I dreamed she would be. Truly one of my comedy heroes. I couldn't have loved her more. This is such a loss."

