'Pretty Terrifying’: Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up About The Moment When She Fell Through A Hole While Performing Onstage

Olivia Rodrigo faced a mishap while performing her show in Melbourne, Australia, earlier this month. She was walking through the stage and fell into a giant opening left in the middle of the stage. Thankfully, she didn’t fall all the way through and managed to swing herself back on stage. Although it seemed funny at the time, looking back at the clip — which has since gone viral — Rodrigo found it terrifying!

On Tuesday, October 29, the Traitor singer made her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where the host showed her the clip. “Oh my God, that was fun! I'm okay,” she said in the clip after climbing out of the hole to continue the concert. "Wow, sometimes, just there's just a hole in the stage," she added.

She let out a laugh after watching the clip and later admitted the incident to be “really scary” “Watching the video back, it’s pretty terrifying. I mean the show must go on, that’s showbiz baby,” the three-time Grammy winner added.

She also explained why it was a “beautiful” thing to have happened in hindsight. After her fall, she didn’t get a concussion but was pretty shaken up. So after the concert concluded, she was taken to a hospital to make sure everything was alright. That’s when she realized that the nurse who treated her was an old Filipino man with the name of her grandfather who recently passed away.

Rodrigo who is of Filipino heritage was moved by this coincident. “And so I was like wow that was him looking out for me,” she said referring to her grandfather. “Making sure I didn’t get hurt and so I’m really happy it happened. I think it’s a beautiful story.” She was already pondering over Filipino heritage, culture, and her family as it was her next tour stop after Australia. So even the mishap had a fruitful outcome!

As of 2024, the Deja Vu singer has finished her dates on the Guts World Tour but it will resume in March 2025 as part of Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.