Michigan Salon Owner Kenzie Veurink Wins Survivor Season 46: Here’s The Finale Recap

Spoiler Alert: This article contains details of the winner of Survivor Season 46

Another season of the popular show Survivor wrapped up. In a surprising finale, Survivor's 46th season concluded with Kenzie Petty, a social threat, emerging as the winner. She beat out Taylor Swift-loving law student Charlie and musician Ben.

This season made history by breaking the record for the most players voted out with idols in a single season. The introduction of hidden immunity idols in season 11 in 2005 led to 27 players being voted out with idols in the subsequent seasons. In season 46, Jem, Hunter, Tiffany, Venus, and Q were all eliminated in this manner.

Who won Survivor Season 46?

Ben and salon owner Kenzie won Survivor season 46, earning five jury votes to secure the title of Sole Survivor. Kenzie beat Charlie, who finished second with three jury votes, and Ben, who received zero jury votes, during the May 22 finale.

She even delayed her June 2023 wedding (when season 46 was filmed) to compete, a storyline highlighted in the penultimate episode. Upon returning home from Fiji, Kenzie tied the knot with Jackson Petty, in September 2023. They announced in May 2024, a week before the May 22 finale, that they’re expecting their first baby in September 2024. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve gotten really good at keeping secrets and going on adventures this year, but it’s finally the perfect day to tell y’all WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! Sweet lil Petty popping up in September,” Kenzie wrote on Instagram.

Who was in the final 3?

Law student Charlie, musician Ben, and salon owner Kenzie survived their way to day 26 of season 46. A sleep-deprived Ben, who admitted he had been getting only two hours of sleep a night, pulled off a surprise win at the top four immunity challenges.

Ben was tasked with choosing which of those three players he would take to the final three. He chose Charlie, leaving Kenzie and Liz to earn the final spot in a fire-making challenge. Applebee’s lover Liz lost the fire-making challenge to Kenzie.

ALSO READ: TIME Women of the Year Gala 2024: Greta Gerwig, Taraji P. Henson, And More Walk Red Carpet

Who Is The Voice Season 25 Winner, Asher Havon? Everything We Know About Team Reba Star Amid His Victory