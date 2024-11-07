Mickey 17 Delayed Again But This Time It Might Be For Good Reason; Learn Here

Bong Joon-ho’s highly anticipated science fiction movie, Mickey 17, has been delayed again, reports suggest. However, there is good news for the ones eagerly waiting for its release.

Per Comicbook.com, the news of its delay was announced this week, with the new date being April 18, 2025. Mickey 17 was previously slated for January 21, 2025.

Well, the three-month delay might have dried out the enthusiasm, but worry not, as the studio has a big plan surrounding the delay. Per Variety, this shift will allow the movie to be able to release in IMAX theaters while also capturing the Easter holiday crowd.

The release of Mickey 17 was pushed further from its January slot after Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic Michael had been moved forward from its original release date, which was April 18, 2025.

The aforementioned movie was aimed at the IMAX screens, along with other premium large-format screens. However, the project has been moved forward to October 3, 2025, by Lionsgate, making the April slot empty.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson’s statement read, “When the April 18 date became available, we quickly moved to secure it for Mickey 17.”

The statement also mentioned that the studio is “thrilled” to have a new release for Mickey 17, as it will now be available in IMAX theaters.

The same project was previously delayed from March 29, 2024, to its January 2025 release due to the tiring 2024 Hollywood strikes.

Talking about the now-vacated January 31st slot, the studio will release its psychological thriller Companion on that date, which was previously set for a January 10, 2025 launch.

For those who do not know, Waner Bros. had already held the April 18, 2025, release date for an untitled project, aiming at the holiday season. And now, with Mickey 17 set to release on this date, the studio has surely made a great move.

The film comes from the director of Parasite, a project that won the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards, being the first non-English language entry to achieve this position.

Mickey 17 is based on Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey 7 and stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role. Alongside the Light House actor, the film even stars Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie, as well as Steve Park.

