Miley Cyrus Jokes About 'Forgetting Underwear' During Record Of The Year Winning Speech At Grammy Awards 2024

The Hannah Montana favourite has finally received her first Grammy! Being in the pop-singing culture since a long time now, the 31 year old singer has given us more than 224 songs till date. But her latest work Flowers, struck a string in the fan’s hearts. As Miley Cyrus was nominated for six awards, including Album of the Year that was taken by Taylor Swift, we see this is a legendary win. But what did the humorous Miley say in her Grammy speech? Find details inside.

Did Miley Cyrus joke about forgetting her underwear in the 66th Grammys speech?

Yes. As the Jaded singer walked her way gracefully to glory, the Record Winner for 2024-is Miley Cyrus. This is for the singer’s work in her song-Flowers, that she performed live on stage for her audiences. As an excited Jolene singer came to stage, she gave a classic speech about thanking her close ones on the win. But towards the end, before signing off, Hannah Montana gave us the signature style-she said, "I don't think I forgot anyone, but I might've forgotten underwear..bye!" This is not before she gave a sly smile and walked off the stage. The audience was also floored by her beauty and quirk, laughing into bouts of laughter all across.

Did Miley Cyrus perform Flowers on stage?

Yes. The Wrecking Ball singer made her fans jump with her enthralling performance of ‘Flowers’. However when the audience did not join in lip syncing and dancing to the song, the actress took to making a comment that went viral. She paused to say, "Why are y’all acting like y’all don’t know this song?" all during her live show. She then proudly announced her first win at the Grammys that got fans excited. Audience and fans applauded for the winner.

