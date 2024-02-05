Everyone’s favorite Hannah Montana star, Miley Cyrus, who is known for her ability to go above and beyond to personify fierceness with her insanely gorgeous ensembles, recently left us speechless.

The talented diva walked out on the red carpet at the star-studded 66th Grammy Awards and basically owned the entire venue. Onlookers, fans, and even mere followers were awe-struck by the magical fashion-forward moment that the diva created out there. And, this look wasn’t just iconic, it was LEGENDARY.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s zoom in and take a look at all the intricate details of Miley Cyrus’ insanely gorgeous gold-colored mesmerizing fashion statement that ended up being the best outfit from the event’s red carpet, hands down. Are you ready? Let’s just jump right on it.

Miley Cyrus raised the heat in a gorgeous gold bejeweled gown

The Flowers singer served us the most iconic fashion statement at the 66th Grammy Awards. The diva ended up hearing up the red carpet while giving us modern-day Cleopatra vibes in a gold-colored custom Maison Margiela bejeweled ensemble. This pretty dress proved that the brand is honestly the Iconoclastic avant-garde fashion house in Paris. The gorgeous gold calf-length naked dress was made with netted jewelry and beadwork. But that’s not all, it also used hundreds of delicate gold safety pins to create fashion perfection.

The barely-there dress also had an iconic cone-shaped bralette that had us gasping. However, the highlights of the unique and exceptionally crafted fashion statement were clearly the crystal droplets on her shoulders, the asymmetrical hemline, and of course, the high neckline with a well-crafted choker-like look and a timeless cold-shoulder-like twist which made it beyond-beautiful. The diva also added some sultry spice with the fiery double slit at the hemline, which was of course, sincerely hot. The well-crafted panties-like V-shaped bottom completed her exceptional outfit while making us swoon and gush for more.

Miley Cyrus’ hairstyle, makeup look and accessories were also iconic

The beautiful Flowers singer chose to complete her exceptionally divine outfit with gold-colored velvet pumps high pencil heels and straps on her ankles. These totally complemented her outfit while adding a harmonious appeal to her overall breathtaking aesthetic.

Meanwhile, the exceptionally pretty singer also chose to go for a bold no-accessory look so that the focus remains on her unimaginably gorgeous and well-deserving ensemble. A very wise move indeed!

Last but not least, let’s talk about the gorgeous singer’s hair and makeup games which were of course, also on fleek. The diva chose to tie her hair up and styled it into a dramatic and poofy back-combed look that is often attributed to the legendary Dolly Parton, who is also her godmother. This was definitely a way to honor the iconic celebrity while giving a loving nod to the 70s.

On the other hand, the talented diva made every head turn with her subtly gorgeous makeup look, with subtle eyeshadow, a well-contoured base, a touch of blush, mascara-laden eyelashes, and the prettiest glossy nude-colored lipstick. This elevated her look beyond all comparison.

To say that we’re obsessed with Miley Cyrus’ ensemble would be a total understatement. We’re speechless.

