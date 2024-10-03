Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things ‘Papa’ Was Part Of Her Wedding Ceremony As THIS

Millie Bobby Brown’s Papa from Stranger Things is doing dad duties in real life! Matthew Modine who portrayed Brown’s father/creator Dr. Martin Brenner aka Papa on screen, officiated her wedding to Jake Bongiovi. On Wednesday, October 2, the groom posted a picture, capturing the actor and filmmaker standing at the alter, in the middle of the to-be-weds.

In the picture, Modine was seen wearing a black coat over a white shirt, paired with black pants for the special occasion. He stood tall under a magnificent floral arch, smiling as Bongiovi read his vows. “Amazing. Who’s the old guy with a beard??” Modine jokingly commented under the post. Amongst the beautiful pictures thread posted by the Rockbottom actor, one showed the then-newly weds smiling at the camera as the Enola Holmes actress sat on an armchair and Bonjovi perched on the edge.

Another picture from the carousel captured the bride and groom kissing, one where the groom posed with his father and father-in-law, and last but the least, a black-and-white picture of him fixing his cuffs for his big day. “Forever and always, your husband,” Bongiovi wrote in his caption.

Brown shared a similar carousel of wedding pictures which included several stunning snaps of the couple and one snap of the bride in her element at the party — blowing a bubble wearing her husband’s bowtie over a chic silk mini dress. “Forever and always, your wife,” she captioned the post.

Advertisement

Brown and Bonjovi’s whirlwind romance is rumored to have started in 2021, their romance speculations spread like wildfire after the latter posted a snap of them on Instagram with the caption “bff.” However, there was something more than friendship brewing between them which was proven a few weeks later as they were spotted holding hands in New York City. In November 2021, the Damsel actress confirmed their relationship with a blurry picture of the two.