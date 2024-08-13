Mina Starsiak Hawk and Husband Steve Reveal a New 'Healing' Lake House in Good Bones Spinoff; See Here

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk is back with her own spinoff series, which is expected to be touching and inspiring. The new program focuses on one of Mina’s special projects, involving her husband, Steve Hawk. Together, they will renovate a meaningful lake house in Indiana.

This project holds significant personal weight for the Hawks beyond just a renovation. Steve has faced a series of tragic events: in 2018, he lost his mother to stomach cancer; six months later, his father died unexpectedly from a fall; and in 2020, his younger sister Stefanie died from ethanol poisoning. These losses have deeply affected Steve and his family. According to Mina, this lake house is envisioned as a healing retreat and a place for new beginnings.

“The lake house is going to feel very healing for Steve because he’s lost so much,” Mina said in an exclusive preview clip. “He’s going through life the best way he can after some really epic losses in a short time,” she added. The lake house is intended to create happy memories for their two small children, Jack (5) and Charlie (3). “Because his time with his family was cut short, we wanted this lake house for Jack and Charlie—for the long term, for the memories, for the experiences,” Mina explained.

The spinoff series Mina Takes the Lake will air on HGTV. The 90-minute premiere episode will showcase how Mina buys and refurbishes the lake house, detailing the Hawks’ journey to transform their vision into reality and explore the personal significance of the project.

A separate storyline features Karen E. Laine, Mina’s mother from the original Good Bones series. Laine will embark on her own renovation project in Wilmington, North Carolina, converting a 120-year-old bungalow into a beach house. This venture is financially risky as she has invested her retirement savings into it.

The new spinoff will also address changing family dynamics. Mina has previously hinted at tension with her family, including Laine, and their strained relationship will be part of the show. The series will capture their personal trials and triumphs as they navigate these transitions.

HGTV has scheduled the premiere of Mina Takes the Lake for Wednesday, August 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or Pacific Time (PT). Fans of Good Bones and newcomers can watch as Mina and Steve create a sanctuary filled with fresh hopes and cherished memories.

Following the premiere, two more episodes will continue the theme, focusing on different aspects of the renovation and individual transformations. The series will explore the challenges Laine faces with her beach house project and Mina's experiences with the lake house, combining renovation thrills with emotional storytelling.

