Throwback: Revisit The Time Modern Family's Aubrey Anderson Taught Her On-Screen Dads Jesse Tyler And Eric Stonestreet 'How To TikTok'

Modern Family stars Aubrey Anderson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet shot a Tik Tok video while filming for the finale season of the show in 2020. While the heartfelt video was liked by the fans of the cast members, Tyler Ferguson revealed that it was the young actress who taught her onscreen dads to make a TikTok video.

Anderson, who played the role of Lily in the sitcom, was seen leading the video made over the latest trend of the time.

Tyler Ferguson shared the video on his Instagram account as well and wrote in the caption, “In honor of tonight’s new @abcmodernfam, Aubrey Anderson taught Eric Stonestreet and I how to TikTok.”

The Modern Family cast members have had a strong bond on the sets, as well as after the show ended in 2020. The team is often clicked hanging out with each other and also cheering for one another over the smallest of the achievements.

The team reunited at the SAG Awards 2024, as they presented one of the prizes, and Julie Bowen gushed over Ryan Gosling, who was sitting in the audience.

ALSO READ: 'It Is Costing Me My Career': When Jesse Tyler Ferguson Recalled His USD 2000 Sneeze and Vocal Injury That Disrupted Modern Family Filming

Apart from Anderson, Tyler Ferguson, and Stonestreet, the cast of the sitcom also includes Julie Bowen, Ty Burell, Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hylland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and many others.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the show ended with all three of Phil and Claire’s kids moving out, with each of them choosing a different path for themselves.

Further, in the final episodes, Haley gives birth to twins, whom she shares with Dylan. Mitchell and Cameron, too, plan on moving out of the city for the better future of their kids, and Gloria accepts the fact that she will be ageing.

The show ran for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020, and all the episodes of the sitcom are available to stream on Disney+.

ALSO READ: All Major Release Announcements Made This Week ft. Dune Prequel, Wicked Trailer, John Wick Spin-Off & More