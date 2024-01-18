Monsieur Spade Season 1 Episode 2: Release Date, Where to Watch, Expected Plot & More

Scott Frank returns to television, co-creating Season 1 of Monsieur Spade, AMC's new noir series, following his success with Netflix's The Queen Gambit. AMC has partnered up with the French Groupe Canal+ to co-produce the series.

Frank has taken the mantle of directing as well as co-writing all the episodes in the limited series. Clive Owen headlines AMC’s ambitious project, which will evolve around the character of Detective Sam Spade from Dashiell Hammett‘s novel The Maltese Falcon.

Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 2 release date and where to watch

Monsieur Spade will be available on the AMC channel for US and Canadian cable network viewers, as well as streaming on AMC+, with Acorn TV also hosting new episodes in these geographies. However, it will not be available for streaming in the UK, Australia, and the Indian sub-continent at the same release time as in the US.

Monsieur Spade Season 1 Episode 2 will be released on Sunday 21st January at 9 pm (ET)/(PT). The runtime of the episode is expected to be roughly 47 minutes or thereabouts, which is consistent with the time frame for shows of similar stature on the network. Additionally, viewers who miss the premiere can also catch a rerun of the first episode on 25th January Thursday at 2 pm on AMC. The show will stick to a weekly release schedule after, tugging the Sunday airings at the same time.

Recap of the previous episode and plot of episode 2

In episode 1 of Monsieur Spade, Sam Spade arrives in Bozouls, France in 1955. The famous detective from San Fransisco was tasked by his client, Brigid O'Shaughnessy, to drop off her young daughter, Teresa, at her father Philippe's house. However, Spade does not find him home, instead running into his acerbic mother, Audrey. The next morning, Spade has a chance meeting with Gabrielle, a local vineyard owner and the two hit it off.

After a time jump of eight years, It is revealed that Gabrielle passed away. Gabrielle's death in 1961 leaves Spade alone in her house, while Teresa is sent to a convent and becomes detached from Spade. However, unexpectedly, Philippe returns to Bozouls, and Jean Pierre, an old friend of Spade's, also returns from the Algerian war.

Spade is alerted to a dangerous situation at the convent by Teresa late at night. Earlier, Spade heard a gun being fired over the phone with Philippe. This leads to Spade leaving Teresa with Helena, the house caretaker, and heading to the convent. The situation there sets the tone for the rest of the investigation, which will continue in the coming episodes.

The second episode of Monsieur Spade does not have a specific title. Its plot summary reads, “Detective Sam Spade is pulled out of retirement to investigate a series of brutal murders.” The terrifying death of the nuns in the cathedral will no doubt be the starting point for Episode 2.

