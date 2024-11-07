Montel Williams Breaks Silence Over Rumored 'Tape' With Former VP Kamala Harris Amid Loss To Trump; Says THIS

Montel Williams and former Vice President Kamala Harris once shared a strong bond. However, in recent times, they were dragged into a salacious rumor.

The ever-loved TV personality, meanwhile took to social media to clear the air and put an end to the fast-spreading obscene rumor.

Per the outlet, Vibe, an X (formerly Twitter) user had spread an ugly Tweet stating that an explicit film of Montel Williams and Harris exists, which was being passed around.

Taking his shocking emotions to social media, Williams on October 31 mentioned that he came across the word of a blogger, who he had never heard of that a “sex tape of me” was being shopped around, adding that the blogger had gained millions of views spreading the rumor.

He further exclaimed, “Let’s ‘break the internet’ w/ truth – there is no tape. @KamalaHQ ’s surge clearly has some people worried.”

The rumor was shared by an account named @MattWallace888 on the stated social media platform on October 28.

“Wow, I was just informed by my friend, who is the CEO of a large tech company, that there is allegedly a sex tape being shopped around involving Kamala Harris and Montel Williams,” the rumor from @MattWallace888 read.

Back then, he had even noted that if this speculation turned out to be true, it would "break the internet", while also damaging the image and campaign of Harris, as the elections were only 8 days away.

Following a response from the host and actor, Williams, the account of Matt Wallace shared the tweet, giving an update to his fellow followers on X, while also thanking Williams for clarification.

Back in the year 2019, Montel Williams had shared a tweet asking people why it was a big deal that he and Harris once dated “20 years ago when we were both single.”

Williams further added that he holds great respect for then-Senator, Harris adding that he wonders if the politicians would focus on the dating history of a male candidature.

This was when Harris was running for vice president during the 2020 election, and Williams had gained attention due to fellow Americans along with political opponents talking about the then senator’s dating history.

Per The Wrap, Montel Williams even endorsed Kamala Harris in July 2024 as he retweeted Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s support.

