Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley To Be Awarded At The Monte-Carlo Television Festival; Catch Details

Simone Ashley, popularly known for her character in Bridgerton, will be honored at the Monte Carlo Television Festival on June 14. The actress will be presented with the International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent award. Ashley has had a breakthrough career in the Hollywood industry ever since her debut with the teen drama Wolfblood. The British native will be present at the ceremony on opening night.

Statement by the producers of Television Festival

The executive producers of the Monte Carlo Festival released a statement after announcing Ashley as a nominee for the award. The statement read, “We are extremely proud to have created a special award at our Festival to highlight a new talent on the international stage.”

It further stated, “Simone shot to global fame in Shonda Rhimes’ hit show Bridgerton on Netflix, and her exceptional screen presence makes her a very worthy winner.”

Previously, the festival honored celebrities, including the Argentine actress Julia de Nunez and the French actor Théo Christine. The television festival will last four days, from June 14 to June 18, in Monaco. The award show will be hosting the 63rd edition of the ceremony.

Simone Ashley’s Filmography

Simone Ashley began her career in the Hollywood industry with the teen drama series Wolfblood. Soon after, the British actress landed a role in the 2016 crime thriller series Guilt. Ashley grabbed her breakthrough role in Netflix’s series Sex Education in 2020 by playing the character of Olivia Hanan. In February 2021, the streaming platform announced that Simone would star in the British series Bridgerton as Kate Sharma.

The actress's role in the show was quite liked by the audience around the world. Ashley will be reprising her role in the third installment of the show, which will be released on May 16.

In her personal life, the British actress’s parents hail from India, so she has Indian Roots. Speaking of her parents to Glamour, Ashley said, "My parents were quite protective over me. They're first generation. They came from India to this country, so they didn't really have a life where they could choose to be whatever they wanted." Moreover, the actress has been dating Tino Klein.

Bridgerton Season 3 will be dropped in two parts, with the second half being released on June 13.

